First clade 1 mpox case detected in California, USA





Last weekend, California reported the first clade 1 mpox case in the United States. The case involved a person who had recently returned from an infected country in Africa and sought treatment in San Mateo County. health officials California Department of Public Health (CDPH) researchers have not confirmed whether this infection is caused by clade 1b. This clade 1b is a more transmissible and severe mpox virus that causes a widespread outbreak that began in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Dozens of African countries have reported clade 1b cases in recent months. The California case makes the United States the sixth country outside Africa to report imported clade 1 cases, following the United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, Thailand, and India. In 2022, clade 2 caused a global mpox epidemic, primarily among men who have sex with men, with thousands of cases in California. There is currently no concern or evidence that mpox clade I is widespread among individuals in California or the United States. “The infected individual received medical care in San Mateo County based on his travel history and symptoms. He is isolating and recovering at home,” CDPH said. “Public health workers are contacting those who had close contact with this individual, and there is currently no concern or evidence that M.P.O.C. Clade I is spreading among individuals in California or the United States.” CDPH announced that it has sent samples to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). At this time, authorities are recommending that eligible citizens take standard precautions by getting vaccinated with the mpox vaccine and avoiding close contact with known cases. in news release the CDC said, “CDC is working with states to identify and trace potential contacts.” Angola reports first case of infection In other MPX news, Angola reports first mpox case The case involves a 28-year-old Congolese woman who was diagnosed with the disease in Luanda province. Although this clade is still unknown, Angola is currently the 20th African country to report mpox. Today too Nigeria today launched an mpox vaccination campaign, becoming the third country in Africa to do so after the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda. Seven states will receive vaccine supplies. As of the end of October, there were 1,442 suspected cases of mpox in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. On 22 November, the World Health Organization's mpox emergency committee will meet to assess the latest developments and whether the situation still merits a public health emergency of international concern.

