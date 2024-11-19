St. Louis County reports 94 people sick from E. coli outbreak





St. Louis County health officials announced they have now identified at least 94 people sickened by an E. coli outbreak linked to an event hosted by Fenton High School earlier this month. The person who tested positive for food poisoning attended four events hosted or catered by Andre's Banquets and Catering, a St. Louis County business, county health care workers said. More than half of the victims It had ties to Lockwood Summit High School. . The owner denied that his business was the culprit. in media coverage . State and local health officials are investigating the cause of the outbreak by surveying event attendees and collecting food and other samples. County health officials said they suspect the salad may have been the source of the illness, but the cause of the food poisoning has not been conclusively determined. Jennifer Kambas filed a lawsuit against the caterer after her child ate food provided by the caterer. The lawsuit, filed Monday in St. Louis County Circuit Court, alleges the child went to emergency room after eating at an event hosted by Andre's on Nov. 8 and developed symptoms two days later. The child “endured extreme pain, was unable to eat, and lost more than seven pounds in the last week alone,” according to the complaint. “She couldn't hold down food or water because of the nausea. [The child] She remains extremely fatigued, continues to have severe pain, and continues to have bloody diarrhea. ” The lawsuit alleges the caterer breached its duty to provide safe food and seeks damages. E. coli is a bacterium that lives in the digestive systems of humans and animals. Some strains occur naturally and aid digestion, while others can be dangerous. Ingesting E. coli can cause diarrhea, fever, and dehydration. Severe poisoning can cause kidney damage. “It is important to note that the current findings do not imply a single source or party,” St. Louis County health officials said in a statement. “Additional testing and data analysis is underway to determine the exact source of contamination.” They advise anyone who suspects E. coli poisoning to seek medical attention.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stlpr.org/health-science-environment/2024-11-18/parent-files-sues-st-louis-county-caterer-as-e-coli-outbreak-count-rises-to-94 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos