Cases are on the rise in Warren, Polk County

County health officials are warning that cases of whooping cough, also known as whooping cough, are on the rise. The Polk County Health Department said the number of pertussis cases is increasing in the county. Whooping cough, also known as whooping cough, is a contagious bacterial infection. Respiratory diseases are most common in children. Addie Olson, the department's public health spokeswoman, said she is monitoring the numbers closely. “We want to make sure people know that this disease is out in the community and do everything they can to take precautions, get vaccinated and stay safe,” Olson said. said. Olson said there have been 57 cases of whooping cough in Polk County since Jan. 1. Of those, 37 were reported since September. And 21 of them took place in the past two weeks. Nancy Wilde, infection prevention manager at Unity Point Health Des Moines, said no one has recently been admitted to the hospital with pertussis. But some people come to their clinics and emergency rooms sick. She said the increase in cases is not unusual. She said symptoms to look out for include a runny nose, low-grade fever and cough. “But with whooping cough, the cough tends to be progressive, more severe, and lasts longer,” Wilde says. This disease can be treated with antibiotics. But Wilde said the best bet is to get vaccinated. “There are two types of vaccines available,” Wilde said. “Depending on your age group, we recommend one of these two vaccines.” In Warren County, Warren County Health Services sent a news release to Carlisle School parents on Nov. 15, warning them of “an increasing number of pertussis cases across the county and state.” The letter included information about symptoms and vaccinations. Nationally, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention They said they were also looking at Spike. The number of cases reported so far this year is more than five times that of this time last year, according to the CDC. The CDC also said the U.S. is moving toward more of a pre-pandemic pattern. According to recent reports, the number of cases reported this year is higher than during the same period in 2019, before the pandemic. KCCI also reached out to MercyOne to confirm whether an increase in the number of cases has been confirmed. » Download the free KCCI app and get updates on the go: apple | Google play Get the latest headlines from KCCI

