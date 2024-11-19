Health
NB Investigation into mysterious brain disease will begin within months, says Susan Holt
Premier Susan Holt says her government, with federal help, will treat hundreds of New Brunswick residents and six other provinces by early next year over a mysterious brain disease claimed by a Moncton neurologist. He said he would launch a transparent scientific investigation into the people he claims are suffering from the disease.
Whether the disease is new has been a long-standing debate between Dr. Arie Marrero and New Brunswick Public Health.
Holt said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that $5 million previously provided to the province for research into the neurodegenerative disease, which causes symptoms ranging from painful muscle spasms to memory loss and behavioral changes, will be He confirmed that it was “still under consideration” and said that he had received support from the government. Public Health Agency of Canada.
“It's hard to predict how long it will take to figure out what's making people sick, but the time it takes to get started is something we can control,” she said in an interview.
“There's certainly an urgency to why people are scared, and for good reason. We can barely diagnose this disease, there's no cure, and people don't know what causes it. So I don't know how to change my constitution.''I change my own behavior to avoid it. ”
Blaine Higgs administration started an investigation In early 2021, we developed our own cluster of 48 patients aged 18 to 85, primarily in the Acadian Peninsula and the Moncton region, and we consulted experts at both levels of government.
However, within three months the state Established own monitoring committeeThe study included six neurologists, a representative from the Department of Public Health, and representatives from each of the two health authorities, who, among other things, reviewed medical records and determined where patients lived and worked. The researchers examined the research by analyzing questionnaires about food intake and what they ate.
By February 2022, Committee concludes that mysterious neurological syndrome does not exist They discovered that there were “possible alternative diagnoses” for most patients, including Alzheimer's disease, Lewy body dementia, and post-concussion syndrome.
In October 2023, Michael Coulthardt, a federal microbiologist who heads Canada's Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Surveillance System and was involved in the initial investigation, said in an internal email obtained by CBC News: Ta. Work on the file is “effectively blocked” Although he could only “realize the reason was political,” he believes “something real is going on” in New Brunswick.
election promise
During the campaign, Holt said New Brunswickers suffering from unexplained symptoms and the doctors trying to help them have been “ignored” by the Higgs government “for far too long.”
“New Brunswickers must answer,” she said in a statement at the time.
Her new Liberal government order her to write a letter to each ministeroutlines key priorities and responsibilities. Health Minister Dr. John Dornan The long list of pledges includes a “scientific review of mysterious brain diseases”. No timeline given.
Holt could not immediately say how long it would take to receive the funds from Ottawa. But now that the federal government's commitment has been secured, she said she can direct the New Brunswick Public Health Agency to begin planning the study.
“We will look at the data and the environment and carry out a complete and thorough scientific investigation until we can answer the question with some degree of confidence and confidence that this is what is making New Brunswickers sick.” We need to assemble the right team.”
Holt said he expects to see progress as early as January.
The prime minister said he did not know why the previous government refused federal aid, but said he thought it was “probably the wrong thing to do.” [decision] Especially now that “more and more” cases are coming forward, including cases in other states.
Unprecedented growth, neurologist claims
Marrero initially identified what appeared to be a new disease to health officials, but it has now spread to other states including New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I., Newfoundland, Ontario, Quebec and Alberta. The Department of Public Health has been notified of 366 cases in six states. A standard one-page form.
Marrero said 120 of those patients are under the age of 45.
He said 42 people were killed.
A further 101 cases are under investigation, and he believes there are “hundreds more.”
Department of Health spokesperson Sean Hatchard did not immediately respond to a request to confirm Marrero's number, but he said Marrero has an “initial notification letter” for people whose primary residence is outside of New Brunswick. admitted that he had submitted the
Under the Public Health Act, medical professionals are required to report notifiable diseases, including certain “unusual illnesses”, to the department by completing a one-page form.
“Additionally, to enable us to better assess this particular situation, the Department has created an enhanced monitoring form to collect additional information regarding each notification submitted,” Hatchard said. .
Since May 2023, the Department of Public Health has received “only 29 completed notifications” from Marrero, he said.
Marrero said the second form, created last year, will include all doctors the patient has seen, all diagnostic test results such as CT and MRI reports, and all biomonitoring such as related blood and urine tests. It claims “extensive” information is needed. Exposure to pesticides, herbicides, or heavy metals.
Creating forms “takes a huge amount of time,” he said.
Hope for patients and their families
New Brunswick patients and their families hope Holt will “do the right thing” and “not bow to any pressure.”
