Chewing gum to prevent premature birth

A large study found that chewing xylitol gum twice a day during pregnancy reduced the risk of preterm birth in areas with high rates of preterm birth.

A team led by scientists at Baylor College of Medicine investigated the effects of using chewing gum containing xylitol during pregnancy to prevent periodontal disease and subsequent premature birth and low birth weight in infants.

This study examined whether this intervention, combined with regular prenatal and oral health education, could minimize birth risks and reduce adverse birth outcomes associated with periodontal disease in pregnant women in Malawi.

background

Periodontal disease is an infection of the gums that is increasingly associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes such as preterm birth and low birth weight in newborns. It is believed that oral infection during pregnancy can cause systemic inflammation and may affect fetal development. Research suggests that periodontal bacteria can also enter the bloodstream and invade the placenta, causing an inflammatory response that is harmful to the fetus.

Interventions such as tooth cleaning have been considered, but the results of these studies are inconclusive, likely due to the timing and invasive nature of these treatments. However, xylitol is a natural sugar alcohol that shows promise in inhibiting harmful oral bacteria and reducing inflammation. This could provide a simpler and less invasive approach to managing periodontal health in pregnant women, especially in areas such as Malawi where access to oral health care is limited.

About research

In this study, researchers conducted an open-label, cluster-randomized, controlled trial of more than 10,000 pregnant women enrolled in eight health centers in Malawi. They were site-matched and randomly assigned to either a control group that received regular prenatal and oral hygiene education or an intervention group that received the same education along with xylitol-containing chewing gum.

Participants in the intervention group were instructed to chew xylitol gum twice a day from early pregnancy until birth. The study aimed to assess the effect of gum on reducing the incidence of preterm birth (birth before 37 weeks) and low birth weight (neonatal weight less than 2.5 kg), defined as the primary outcomes.

Participant adherence to the intervention was monitored by self-report at follow-up visits, but only one-third of participants in the xylitol group consistently reported adherence to gum therapy. In addition to primary birth outcomes, the study also tracked secondary outcomes such as neonatal mortality and improvements in gum health.

Additionally, the study also included dental assessments, which were conducted twice during the trial to monitor changes in periodontal health, with a primary focus on reducing inflammation associated with preterm birth. Ta. Throughout the study, health data were collected from all participants to ensure a balanced analysis.

The researchers used generalized linear mixed models to compare outcomes between groups. Additional adjustments for facility-based characteristics were made to minimize potential bias arising from differences in regional health care access and settings.

result

Researchers found that chewing gum containing xylitol during pregnancy was associated with a lower risk of preterm birth and lower birth weight in newborns. The results showed that the preterm birth rate in the intervention group was 12.6%, compared to 16.5% in the control group, indicating that the use of xylitol gum significantly reduced preterm birth.

Similarly, only 8.9% of infants in the xylitol group had a birth weight less than 2.5 kg, compared with 12.9% in the control group. This showed that xylitol gum was also effective in reducing the risk of low birth weight in newborns.

The intervention also had a positive impact on neonatal outcomes, with neonatal mortality shown to be reduced in the xylitol group. Additionally, although adherence to the gum treatment regimen was moderate, participants who followed the gum intervention rigorously demonstrated significant benefits in primary outcomes.

Additionally, improvements in oral health markers were observed among participants in the xylitol intervention group. A reduction in gingival bleeding was observed, indicating a reduction in inflammation associated with periodontal disease.

conclusion

In conclusion, this study demonstrated that xylitol-containing chewing gum can significantly reduce the risks associated with periodontal disease in pregnant women, including preterm delivery and low birth weight in newborns. This intervention has proven particularly valuable in low-resource areas such as Malawi.

The intervention also showed a positive impact on both neonatal outcomes and maternal gingival health. Additionally, xylitol gum appears to be an effective, affordable, and viable option for improving perinatal health despite moderate compliance rates.