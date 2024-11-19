President Trump nominates Dr. Oz to head Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services





President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he will nominate TV doctor Mehmet Oz to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Oz is commonly referred to as “Dr. Oz” after his long-running television talk show. Oz, a former heart surgeon, also unsuccessfully ran for the Pennsylvania Senate in 2022 as a Republican and an outspoken supporter of President Trump. FILE – U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz speaks at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on September 3, 2022, with former President Donald Trump standing behind him (Photo by Ed Jones/AFP) , via Getty Images) As administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Oz will report directly to President Trump's pick to head the Department of Health and Human Services. That's Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Mr. Oz had previously expressed support for Mr. Kennedy's nomination. Related: President Trump nominates RFK Jr. as Secretary of Health If confirmed by the Senate, Mr. Oz would be in charge of programs such as Medicaid, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, on which more than half the country relies on health insurance. Medicaid provides nearly free health insurance to millions of America's poorest children and adults, and Medicare provides access to health insurance for older Americans and the disabled. The Affordable Care Act is an Obama administration-era program that provides health insurance plans to millions of Americans who don't qualify for government-subsidized health insurance but don't have insurance through their employers. Related: Medicare premiums will increase in 2025 Other Trump candidates known on TV Mr. Trump has named several other candidates whose names will be well-known on TV and in the media. Sean Duffy, Secretary of Transport President Trump has nominated former Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy for Secretary of Transportation. Duffy is a former reality TV star who was one of the most visible Trump defenders on cable news. He appeared on MTV's “The Real World: Boston” in 1997. He met his future wife in 1998 on the set of MTV's “Road Rules: All Stars.” Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense President Trump nominated FOX News Channel's Pete Hegseth to be Secretary of Defense. Hegseth is an infantry captain in the Army National Guard who has served overseas in Afghanistan, Iraq and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and is a co-host on Fox News Channel's “Fox & Friends Weekend.” source: Information in this article was excerpted from a statement published on President Trump's Truth social page on November 19th announcing the nomination of Mehmet Oz. This story was reported from Detroit.

