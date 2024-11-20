How doctors will soon be able to use AI to detect brain tumors





Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to big tech, The Independent is where the stories unfold. Whether it's investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing The A Word, a new documentary highlighting American women fighting for reproductive rights, we rely on events to We know how important it is to analyze the facts. Messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending reporters to both sides of the aisle. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news organizations, we don't use a paywall to shut Americans off from our reporting or analysis. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone and paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. close read more artificial intelligence model The ability to detect brain tumors from MRI images is improving. more 150 types of brain tumors have been identified to date. Although not all of them are brain tumors, they can still be dangerous depending on their location. Benign brain tumors that develop in important areas of the brain can be life-threatening. In rare cases, benign tumors can become malignant. john hopkins medicine. Approximately 19,000 people It is predicted that many will die from brain cancer and other neurological cancers this year. The report estimates that about the same number of people died from brain and spinal cord tumors last year. American Cancer Society. Now, scientists have trained convolutional neural networks (also known as convolutional neural networks). Machine learning algorithm, a type of AI – Identify which MRI images show a healthy brain and which MRI images show an affected brain cancer. Additionally, the model can determine which areas are affected by cancer and what type of cancer it is. Open image in gallery Although not all brain tumors are cancerous, they can still be dangerous to people who have a brain tumor. New study uses AI to better detect tumors in MRI images ( Getty Images/Download ) They found that the AI ​​network scored high in detecting normal brain images and distinguishing between cancerous and healthy brains. The first one is detect brain tumor The average accuracy rate is almost 86%. The second percentage was over 83 percent. The researchers used public domain MRI image data to train the model. Their findings were published Tuesday in a new paper in the journal Biology methods and protocols. To improve the network's ability to detect tumors, the authors trained the network in camouflage detection. They believed there were similarities between animals that hide with natural camouflage, such as chameleons and walking stick insects, and groups of cancerous cells that blend into healthy brain tissue. The authors found that the network was able to generate images showing specific regions within the classification. This feature will allow doctors to cross-validate their own decisions with those of the AI, they said. In both cases, the network still struggles to distinguish between types of brain tumors. The best performing proposed model had approximately 6% lower accuracy than standard human detection. Open image in gallery Scientists are now training convolutional neural networks (also known as machine learning algorithms, a type of AI) to determine which MRI images show a healthy brain and which ones are affected by cancer. has been identified. ( Getty Images ) Still, the researchers said accuracy and clarity improved as they were trained in camouflage detection, and the ability to reuse a model trained on one task in new related projects also led to improved accuracy. the news will come later Michigan Health University research It turns out that AI can predict the genetics of cancerous brain tumors within 90 seconds. “Advances in AI have enabled more accurate detection and recognition of patterns,” lead author Arash Yazdanbakhsh said in the paper. statement. “This will make image-based diagnostic aids and screening more relevant, but it will also require further explanation of how AI accomplishes the task.” “Aiming for explainability in AI will enhance communication between humans and AI in general, which is especially important between medical professionals and AI designed for medical purposes. “The possible models are suitable to aid diagnosis, track disease progression and monitor treatment,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/doctors-ai-brain-tumor-b2650060.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos