Internet use improves mental health of older adults around the world

Discover how staying connected online can reduce depression, increase well-being in older adults, and offer hope for better mental health strategies around the world.

study: Positive association between internet use and mental health among adults aged 50 and older in 23 countries. Image credit: Halfpoint / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal nature human behaviorA group of researchers used statistical analysis to inform public health strategies and investigated the relationship between internet use and mental health outcomes among adults aged 50 and over in 23 countries.

background

Mental health problems among middle-aged adults are a global public health concern, with approximately 14% of people over the age of 55 experiencing symptoms such as depression. Mental health includes the overall well-being that enables an individual to cope with the stresses of life and contribute to the community.

Internet use has become an important social determinant, providing access to health information, social connections, and entertainment, and positively impacting mental health. However, research results are mixed, with most studies focusing on a single country and ignoring differences between countries. Additionally, the interaction between Internet use and genetic predispositions that influence mental health outcomes remains unclear. Therefore, further research is needed to understand these associations across diverse populations and provide effective mental health promotion strategies.

About research

Data were collected from six elderly cohorts. United States (USA) Health and Retirement Study (HRS), United Kingdom Longitudinal Study on Aging (ELSA), China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS), Mexican Health and Aging Study (MHAS), Health and Aging in Europe Research on Socialization, Retirement, and Retirement (SHARE), and the Brazilian Longitudinal Study on Aging (ELSI). These nationally representative longitudinal studies included adults aged 50 and older and collected data at various intervals from 2008 to 2021. Participants were selected based on information on Internet use and the availability of at least two follow-up data.

This study focused on individuals who had complete data on Internet use, mental health outcomes (depressive symptoms and life satisfaction), and relevant covariates at baseline. People with memory-related disorders or psychiatric disorders at baseline were excluded. Internet use was assessed by questionnaire, and although its definition varied slightly between cohorts, it generally captured whether participants used the Internet during a specified period of time. In some cohorts, frequency and cumulative use of the Internet was also assessed. These additional aspects provide a deeper understanding of how continued and frequent use affects mental health.

Mental health outcomes were standardized across cohorts to account for differences in measurement methods and to ensure comparability. Covariates included demographic characteristics, socioeconomic status, health behaviors, and physical health indicators. In the HRS and ELSA cohorts, polygenic scores for depressive symptoms and subjective well-being were calculated using genome-wide association studies, allowing examination of interactions between Internet use and genetic predisposition.

Statistical analyzes included summarizing baseline characteristics and using linear mixed models and meta-analysis to examine associations between Internet use and mental health outcomes. Sensitivity analyzes were conducted to test the clarity of the results, including adjusting for potential confounders and assessing bidirectional relationships. These two-way analyzes revealed that people with better mental health were more likely to use the Internet, highlighting a reciprocal relationship.

Research results

This study analyzed data from six cohorts of older adults across 23 high- and middle-income countries. This cohort included 87,559 participants with 298,199 observations and a median follow-up of 6 years. Baseline characteristics of the participants revealed that the average age range was 56.4 years in Poland and 67.9 years in Sweden, and the prevalence of Internet usage among people over 50 years varied from 2.2% in China to 84.8% in Denmark. .

Baseline Internet use was associated with decreased depressive symptoms (pooled average marginal effect (AME): -0.09; 95% CI: -0.12 to -0.07) and increased life satisfaction (pooled AME: 0.07; 95% CI). , was associated with improved mental health outcomes. : 0.05 to 0.10), and improved self-reported health status (pooled AME: 0.15; 95% CI: 0.12 to 0.17). Although these associations were consistent across most countries, factors such as income inequality, digital skills, and gross domestic product per capita contributed to cross-country differences to varying degrees.

Subpopulation analyzes showed that Internet use was more strongly associated with reduced depressive symptoms for individuals aged 65 and older, individuals with reduced physical activity or impairment in activities of daily living, and less affluent populations. It was shown that there is. Similarly, the positive association between life satisfaction and self-reported health was more pronounced in subgroups such as men, retirees, and people with chronic illnesses. The statistical significance of some differences was significant, such as physical activity (P = 0.014) and impairment in activities of daily living (P = 0.021).

In the United Kingdom and the United States, polygenic scores of depressive symptoms and subjective well-being have been accepted to assess the interaction of genetic risk. Internet use showed beneficial associations across all genetic risk categories with respect to depressive symptoms and self-reported health status. However, for life satisfaction, significant associations were limited to individuals with moderate genetic risk in the United States.

Frequency and cumulative internet use further demonstrated that higher usage was associated with better mental health. Each additional increase in Internet use was associated with lower symptoms of depression (pooled AME: -0.06), life satisfaction (pooled AME: 0.05) and self-reported health status (pooled AME: 0.10). ) has been improved. In particular, the relationship between frequency of use and life satisfaction was variable, with inconsistent results in some countries such as the UK.

Sensitivity analyzes confirmed these results, showing consistent results after adjusting for potential confounders and selection bias, and highlighting the bidirectional relationship between Internet use and mental health. Ta.

conclusion

In summary, this study shows that Internet use is associated with improved mental health outcomes in adults aged 50 and older in 23 countries, including reduced depressive symptoms, increased life satisfaction, and improved self-reported health. We have demonstrated that they are related. However, protective effects varied across countries and subpopulations, influenced by genetic, sociodemographic, and behavioral factors.

The findings address variations in digital skills and access and highlight the need for precision mental health interventions tailored to specific subpopulations. More frequent and sustained use of the Internet was associated with improved mental health benefits. At the same time, it was pointed out that potential risks from overuse, such as interference with offline activities, warrant further study. The findings suggest that promoting internet use may be an effective strategy to improve mental health, especially in areas where access to mental health services is limited. Masu.