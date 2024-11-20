State lung cancer report shows increase in new case reports, with tobacco still the leading cause





CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia's new lung cancer incidence rate has improved by 12 percent over the past five years, but remains at 76.5 percent, well above the national average of 53.6 percent. The Lung Association's State Lung Report was released Tuesday. They also reported that smoking remains the number one cause of lung cancer. Elizabeth Hensill, the American Lung Association's advocacy director for West Virginia and Pennsylvania, said the reason the number of new lung cancer cases is so high is because West Virginians aren't well-educated about lung cancer. He also said high-risk people, another category in which West Virginia has fallen in rankings, should be tested once a year. This means people between the ages of 50 and 80 who smoke one pack a day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years. “It requires a low-dose CT scan, which scans the lungs for suspicious cells that are forming, which could be lung cancer,” Hensill said. She noted that there are two things lawmakers can do to prevent an increase in new lung cancer cases in West Virginia. “Increased funding for tobacco cessation and control,” Hensill said. “We also passed legislation that would require insurance companies to pay for biomarker testing.” Biomarker testing is a test performed on lung cancer patients. This allows doctors to know the best course of action to treat the tumor, rather than waiting for chemotherapy or radiation to take effect. Currently, 31 states do not cover testing, 15 states have insurance coverage for testing, and in 5 states, only some insurance plans cover testing. And when it comes to housing, Hensill said it's important to be knowledgeable about annual testing for high-risk individuals. To see the full report, please visit our website. here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wvmetronews.com/2024/11/19/state-lung-cancer-report-shows-increase-in-new-cases-reported-tobacco-still-leading-cause/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos