Why chronic respiratory diseases deserve global attention

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) quietly claims over 3 million lives each year. COPD is an all too often overlooked non-communicable disease that affects more than 380 million people worldwide.

COPD is the fourth leading cause of death in the world, yet remains largely absent from global health conversations, despite the devastating toll it takes on patients and their families. But we can no longer ignore it.

COPD is a progressive lung disease that makes breathing difficult and causes symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. The main causes of COPD are smoking and air pollution. Smoking damages the airways and lung tissue, causing inflammation and reduced airflow. Similarly, exposure to pollutants such as car exhaust and industrial exhaust can worsen lung function over time. For patients, living with COPD can be difficult and affect their daily life and overall quality of life. However, with proper management and lifestyle changes, many people can alleviate symptoms and improve lung health.

Despite the prevalence of COPD, access to affordable treatment remains limited, especially in low- and middle-income countries, where 85% of COPD deaths occur. This has to change.

The World Health Organization is promoting the integration of COPD diagnosis and treatment into primary health care systems. This is an important step towards reversing this trend. For many people around the world, especially in poorer countries, primary care is their only point of contact with the health care system. Governments can make a meaningful difference to the lives of millions of people around the world by integrating COPD control into primary health care systems and universal health packages.

Countries around the world are increasingly recognizing the burden of COPD and incorporating it into their national health priorities.

In the United States and Canada, comprehensive guidelines and public health initiatives aim to improve COPD management and patient outcomes. The UK and Spain are focusing on early detection and mitigation of risk factors such as smoking. Meanwhile, India and Brazil face a high disease burden and are integrating COPD into broader public health strategies to address environmental and lifestyle factors.

China's recent decision to include COPD in its national basic public health service program demonstrates a significant political commitment to the care of COPD patients, who number nearly 100 million in China alone.

Awareness is increasing in parts of Africa, and some regions are beginning to incorporate COPD into public health strategies. South Africa continues to make progress in tackling respiratory diseases, including COPD, within a public health framework. Other countries are also beginning to recognize the importance of air pollution and smoking as risk factors.

These efforts reflect a growing global effort to tackle COPD, improve quality of life, and reduce the burden of this epidemic. As awareness continues to increase, it is anticipated that other countries will also likely incorporate COPD into their national health strategies with the aim of reducing its impact on local communities.

Other effective policy tools and evidence-based technology packages are available in countries to prevent the scourge of COPD. By implementing the WHO-recommended MPOWER policy package, more than 1 million COPD deaths could be prevented each year, especially through effective tobacco taxes and smoke-free spaces. Treatment of COPD is also considered a 'best buy' policy, a set of interventions that can help countries achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of reducing premature mortality from non-communicable diseases by one-third.

Prioritizing the WHO strategy to protect people from air pollution will also make a major contribution. Air pollution causes 7 million deaths a year and worsens respiratory diseases. By implementing WHO recommendations on implementing strict air quality standards, promoting clean energy sources, and investing in public transport and active transport modes such as cycling and walking, we can significantly reduce the burden of COPD and You can create a healthier environment for everyone.

Our message today is clear. COPD deserves the same urgent attention as other non-communicable diseases, and national leaders should prioritize making COPD prevention and care available to all.

The time to take action against COPD is now. By prioritizing action against this silent killer, we can extend lifespans, improve quality of life, and build healthier communities around the world. Let's breathe easier together!