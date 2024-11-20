Health
Why chronic respiratory diseases deserve global attention
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) quietly claims over 3 million lives each year. COPD is an all too often overlooked non-communicable disease that affects more than 380 million people worldwide.
COPD is the fourth leading cause of death in the world, yet remains largely absent from global health conversations, despite the devastating toll it takes on patients and their families. But we can no longer ignore it.
COPD is a progressive lung disease that makes breathing difficult and causes symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. The main causes of COPD are smoking and air pollution. Smoking damages the airways and lung tissue, causing inflammation and reduced airflow. Similarly, exposure to pollutants such as car exhaust and industrial exhaust can worsen lung function over time. For patients, living with COPD can be difficult and affect their daily life and overall quality of life. However, with proper management and lifestyle changes, many people can alleviate symptoms and improve lung health.
Despite the prevalence of COPD, access to affordable treatment remains limited, especially in low- and middle-income countries, where 85% of COPD deaths occur. This has to change.
The World Health Organization is promoting the integration of COPD diagnosis and treatment into primary health care systems. This is an important step towards reversing this trend. For many people around the world, especially in poorer countries, primary care is their only point of contact with the health care system. Governments can make a meaningful difference to the lives of millions of people around the world by integrating COPD control into primary health care systems and universal health packages.
Countries around the world are increasingly recognizing the burden of COPD and incorporating it into their national health priorities.
In the United States and Canada, comprehensive guidelines and public health initiatives aim to improve COPD management and patient outcomes. The UK and Spain are focusing on early detection and mitigation of risk factors such as smoking. Meanwhile, India and Brazil face a high disease burden and are integrating COPD into broader public health strategies to address environmental and lifestyle factors.
China's recent decision to include COPD in its national basic public health service program demonstrates a significant political commitment to the care of COPD patients, who number nearly 100 million in China alone.
Awareness is increasing in parts of Africa, and some regions are beginning to incorporate COPD into public health strategies. South Africa continues to make progress in tackling respiratory diseases, including COPD, within a public health framework. Other countries are also beginning to recognize the importance of air pollution and smoking as risk factors.
These efforts reflect a growing global effort to tackle COPD, improve quality of life, and reduce the burden of this epidemic. As awareness continues to increase, it is anticipated that other countries will also likely incorporate COPD into their national health strategies with the aim of reducing its impact on local communities.
Other effective policy tools and evidence-based technology packages are available in countries to prevent the scourge of COPD. By implementing the WHO-recommended MPOWER policy package, more than 1 million COPD deaths could be prevented each year, especially through effective tobacco taxes and smoke-free spaces. Treatment of COPD is also considered a 'best buy' policy, a set of interventions that can help countries achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of reducing premature mortality from non-communicable diseases by one-third.
Prioritizing the WHO strategy to protect people from air pollution will also make a major contribution. Air pollution causes 7 million deaths a year and worsens respiratory diseases. By implementing WHO recommendations on implementing strict air quality standards, promoting clean energy sources, and investing in public transport and active transport modes such as cycling and walking, we can significantly reduce the burden of COPD and You can create a healthier environment for everyone.
Our message today is clear. COPD deserves the same urgent attention as other non-communicable diseases, and national leaders should prioritize making COPD prevention and care available to all.
The time to take action against COPD is now. By prioritizing action against this silent killer, we can extend lifespans, improve quality of life, and build healthier communities around the world. Let's breathe easier together!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news-room/commentaries/detail/the-silent-killer–why-chronic-respiratory-disease-deserves-global-attention
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Predicting College Football Playoff Rankings After Week 12: How Will SEC Be Set?
- The relationship between air pollution and eczema – new research
- Pak bans rallies following Imran party's threat of protest
- Xi Jinping meets with Bolivian President Luis Arce
- Philippines to repatriate drug convict Mary Jane Veloso from Indonesia
- Australian cricket umpire suffers a brutal blow during his officiating | Cricket news
- Koen Pang and Izaac Quek stun China's world number 1 to reach WTT final, Latest Team Singapore News
- PTI united to secure Imran's release, says Atif
- Jokowi supports Ridwan Kamil for Jakarta regional elections
- 'Very cautious': Iraq war veteran on Trump's plan to deploy military for mass deportations
- Utah Hockey Club sets one-day Delta Center, NHL record for jersey sales
- Xi Jinping meets with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo_Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China