Health
The relationship between air pollution and eczema – new research
If you live in a city or near busy roads, it's not just your lungs that bear the brunt of air pollution, your skin may also be affected. recent research found a significant association between high levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and the incidence of eczema, a chronic inflammatory skin disease characterized by itching, redness, and discomfort. did.
The study, which included more than 280,000 people across the United States, found that people exposed to high levels of PM2.5 were more than twice as likely to develop eczema as those living in less polluted areas. It became clear.
this research It sheds new light on how our external environment affects the health of our skin and raises questions about how we can protect ourselves. pollution levels increase.
Particulate matter and skin health
PM2.5 Abbreviation for particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter. These particles are so small that you need a microscope to see them, but they pose a serious health risk.
Released from sources such as cars, factory sites, and even wildfire smoke, these tiny particles include substances such as: harmful chemicals – Contains polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). These chemicals are thought to be carcinogenic and have respiratory, cardiovascular, and developmental implications. health problems.
Although we fully understand the serious impact that PM2.5 has on the global environment, our lung healthscientists are just beginning to uncover all the ways these particles affect the health of our skin.
This latest study provides even more evidence about the impact pollution has on our skin health. The study found that participants with eczema were exposed to slightly higher than average PM2.5 levels compared to participants without eczema. This difference was associated with a significantly higher incidence of eczema in people exposed to high levels of air pollution. This was true even after the researchers adjusted their analysis to account for other factors that may have influenced eczema risk.
Although this study cannot directly prove that air pollution caused or worsened eczema in these participants, many studies have shown exactly how air pollution affects the skin. Masu. This may help explain the association found in the study.
Research shows that PM2.5 is so small that penetrate the skin barrier – The body's first line of defense. This means you can Penetrates directly into skin cellsMay reach deeper layers and cause even more damage to cells. This disruption can impair the skin's natural defenses and cause symptoms such as: increased inflammation and skin sensitivity. For those who already suffer from eczema, this invasion is like pouring salt into an open wound.
Other research may point to why air pollution causes or worsens eczema in the first place.
It appears that PM2.5 can interact with our bodies. skin immune response In some ways, we are only beginning to understand. When these particles reach the skin, they bind to receptors called dermal receptors. aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) is a protein known to mediate how cells respond to environmental toxins. This interaction can cause a cascade such as: immune response – Basically causes an inflammatory reaction in the skin. For people who are prone to eczema, these immune responses can cause the itching, swelling, and redness that define the symptoms.
Previous research has shown that people with eczema have a dysfunctional skin barrier, making them more susceptible to eczema. absorb external irritants such as pollutants. Additionally, research supports the idea that PM2.5 may have an impact. make eczema worse By further compromising the skin barrier.
health risks
These discoveries could not have come at a more important time. Air pollution levels are rising worldwide, and city dwellers are exposed to more PM2.5 than ever before. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 90% of people around the world breathe air that: dangerous levels of contaminants. Already vulnerable groups, such as children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing skin conditions, may be at the highest risk of developing eczema.
It is becoming increasingly clear that pollution affects health. Multifaceted methodit's not just a respiratory problem. The body's largest organ, the skin, is also at risk. Recognizing these connections could lead to policies that implement stricter air quality controls and protect not only the air we breathe, but also the skin we rely on for protection. .
On an individual level, reducing direct exposure to polluted air is beneficial, especially for people who are prone to eczema. Some ways to do this include staying indoors high pollution dayusing air purifier and cover exposed skin.
Therapies targeting the AhR pathway also hold promise. Current research into treatments that activate the AhR “good” pathway in the skin shows the possibility of: Managing eczema symptoms – Especially for people exposed to high concentrations PM2.5 level. A cream called Tapinarov that researchers are currently testing could potentially offset the balance. Negative effects of pollution If it proves successful, it will be applied to the skin. This may offer hope to people suffering from eczema.
This new understanding is The hidden effects of air pollution suggests that it may be a hidden culprit global rise For skin problems such as eczema.
Sources
2/ https://theconversation.com/air-pollution-linked-to-eczema-new-research-243546
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
