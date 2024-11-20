Whooping cough resurgence in Washington state reminds us of the importance of vaccines

Washington state is likely to see more pertussis cases in 2024 than in any year in the past 10 years. More than 1,300 cases have already been reported in the state, up from 54 during the same period in 2023.

The contagious bacterial infection, also known as pertussis, is yet another reminder of how important vaccinations are to protect the most vulnerable, especially infants, says the Washington Department of Health's chief scientific officer. Dr. Tao Sheng Kwanget said in a statement.

“To protect babies from whooping cough, people of all ages need to know the latest information on whooping cough vaccines,” he said.

but Centers for Disease Control Data Current evidence shows that vaccinations among school-age children are decreasing. The CDC reported that about 2% fewer new kindergarten children are receiving state-mandated vaccinations compared to pre-pandemic totals.

Kitsap Peninsula communities, including Kitsap County, Gig Harbor and Key Peninsula schools, have seen a slight decline in vaccinations since the pandemic, according to a review of Washington Department of Health data.

Although it varies by district and disease, 88.8% of Kindergarten students in Kitsap County completed all required immunizations last year. This was a 0.7% decrease compared to the pre-pandemic year, but remained at a historically high level.

The Peninsula School District, which covers Gig Harbor and the Key Peninsula, had a 91% vaccination rate last year. This was a 1.4% decrease compared to the 2019-20 academic year.

In Washington state, 87.6% of kindergartners completed their required vaccinations last year. This is a 2.4% decrease compared to pre-pandemic reports.

Kitsap Public Health District Health Officer Dr. Gib Morrow said Kitsap families were doing well with “routine and lifesaving” childhood vaccinations. Most Americans understand the importance of vaccines, he said. However, due to national declines, preventable diseases such as measles, mumps and whooping cough are on the rise again after the pandemic.

“Skepticism, misinformation and conspiracy theories have increased post-pandemic, driven by national leaders who ignore scientific evidence,” he said.

Vaccination hesitancy and exemptions

Concerns about vaccine hesitancy have been a national concern among public health officials in recent years. Conspiracy theories and misinformation, sometimes promoted by high-ranking elected officials, have increased skepticism about routine immunization.

This month, President-elect Donald Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a former independent presidential candidate with a long history of supporting vaccine misinformation, to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Donald Trump's selection of a notorious anti-vaxxer to lead HHS could not be more dangerous. This is of deep concern to all Americans,” said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington. In a statement, the lawmaker urged his fellow senators to reject his appointment. .

The appointment comes amid record levels of children being exempted from routine immunizations. According to the CDC, 3.3% of U.S. kindergarteners will be exempt from one or more vaccines in 2023, a record high.

In 14 states, the exemption rate exceeded 5%. In Washington state, 4.8% of students received at least one vaccination exemption.

Washington state law allows parents to exempt their children from required vaccinations for four reasons: religious beliefs. Religious membership. Or medical. The measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine is the only vaccine that cannot be exempted for personal or philosophical reasons.

Parents are not required to prove or provide personal religious beliefs. The only requirement is to receive a signature from a state-licensed health care professional, such as a physician, naturopath, physician assistant, or nurse practitioner.

Last year, 4.1% of Kindergarten students in Kitsap County and 6% in Peninsula School District were exempt from at least one required vaccine.

District results show Bremerton, Conn., showing largest decline

Vaccines are the most effective way to prevent diseases such as whooping cough, and although vaccination rates remain high in the region, they are declining.

Pertussis rates in Kitsap County decreased by 1.9% from pre-pandemic levels. MMR vaccine vaccination rates also fell by about 3%. Last year, five of the six Kitsap Peninsula school districts saw rates decline compared to pre-pandemic levels. The schools with the largest declines were Bremerton and Central Kitsap.

Still, most school districts have vaccinated an overwhelming number of students. Aside from Bremerton at 79.6%, five other districts had rates of at least 92%.

But fewer students were receiving the required whooping cough booster, said Wendy Inouye, an infectious disease epidemiologist with the Kitsap Public Health District. It is recommended that adolescents receive a booster vaccination at age 11 or 12, before entering seventh grade. According to Inouye, 1 in 6 does not have up-to-date information and more than 80% are listed as non-compliant.

Bremerton was the only school district last year to have fewer than 90% of kindergartners receive all required vaccines, according to DOH data. More than 22% of students did not comply with vaccination requirements.

Karen Bevers, the district's communications director, said in an email that she could not confirm the accuracy of the results. He said the district is in the midst of transitioning to a new system and current data reporting, and the data may not reflect current vaccination rates.

“We work diligently to update our records to provide the most accurate information possible,” she said.

Whooping cough recurrence

Cases of whooping cough have decreased in recent years. Pandemic countermeasures such as masks and distancing may have suppressed infections. As these precautions fade, whooping cough is returning to pre-pandemic patterns. CDC says.

According to the DOH, there are between 100 and 1,000 cases in Washington state in a typical year, with spikes occurring every few years. The last time Washington state recorded more than 1,300 cases was in 2015.

Kitsap County has largely avoided contact with the outbreak this year. As of Nov. 9, the county had reported just four cases, Pierce County had 85 cases, Jefferson County had nine cases and Mason County had one case. , King County had 159 cases.

The disease, caused by Bordetella pertussis, usually begins with cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, but can cause severe coughing attacks.

Teens and adults usually experience mild symptoms. However, whooping cough is potentially deadly for infants, who experience life-threatening respiratory illness and frequently require hospitalization.

“Whooping cough can affect people of all ages and can be very serious and even fatal for infants under one year of age,” said Lynn Pitzinger, community health director for the Kitsap Public Health District. he said. “Infants under 3 months of age are at the highest risk of severe disease and death from whooping cough.”

Pitzinger said the vaccination is available to people of all ages, but it is not effective for newborns under 2 months of age. Therefore, pregnant women should get the booster shot as soon as possible between 27 and 36 weeks of pregnancy for protection, Pitzinger said.

“It's also important that all family members and caregivers are up to date on vaccines,” she says.

Kitsap Public Health District Free vaccination clinic It was held for children on Dec. 11 at the Norm Dicks Government Center offices, 345 Sixth Street, Suite 300, Bremerton. Children under 18 years old do not need insurance and can receive free routine vaccinations.