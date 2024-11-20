When muscles exercise, neuron growth is stimulated

There's no doubt that exercise is good for your body. Regular activity not only strengthens your muscles, but also your bones, blood vessels, and immune system.

Now, MIT engineers have discovered that exercise also has benefits at the level of individual neurons. They observed that when muscles contract during exercise, they release a soup of biochemical signals called myokines. In the presence of these muscle-generated signals, neurons grew four times farther compared to neurons not exposed to myokines. These cellular-level experiments suggest that exercise can have profound biochemical effects on neuronal growth.

Surprisingly, the researchers also discovered that neurons respond not only to the biochemical signals of movement, but also to its physical effects. The researchers observed that when neurons were repeatedly pulled back and forth, similar to how muscles contract and expand during exercise, they grew as much as when they were exposed to muscle myokines. did.

Previous research has shown that there may be a biochemical link between muscle activity and nerve growth, but this study shows that physical effects may be just as important. Researchers say this is the first study to show that this is possible. The results will be published in a magazine advanced healthcare materialssheds light on the connections between muscles and nerves during exercise and may inform exercise-related therapies to repair damaged and deteriorated nerves.

“Now that we know that this muscle-to-nerve crosstalk exists, it could be useful in treating conditions such as nerve injuries, where communication between nerves and muscles is interrupted,” said Eugene Bell, a mechanical engineer at MIT. says Ritu Raman, assistant professor of career development. . “Perhaps by stimulating the muscles, we could encourage nerve healing and restore mobility in people who have lost nerves due to trauma or neurodegenerative diseases.”

Raman is the senior author of the new study, along with Angel Boo, Ferdowz Afgar, Nicolas Castro, Mahira Bawa, Sonika Kohli, Kareena Shah and Brandon Rios from the MIT Department of Mechanical Engineering. , Vincent Batty of MIT's Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, and others. the study.

muscle story

In 2023, Raman et al. reported that they were able to restore mobility in mice that had experienced traumatic muscle injury by first transplanting muscle tissue into the injured area and then repeatedly stimulating it with light to cause the new tissue to move. . Over time, the researchers found that the exercised implants restored motor function in the mice, allowing them to reach activity levels comparable to healthy mice.

When the researchers analyzed the graft itself, they found that regular exercise stimulated the grafted muscle to produce specific biochemical signals known to promote nerve and blood vessel growth. It turned out.

“This was interesting because we always think that nerves control muscles, but we don't think that muscles fight back against nerves,” Raman says. “So we started thinking that stimulating the muscles could stimulate nerve growth, and people said maybe that was the case, but there are hundreds of other types of animals. It's very difficult to prove that the cells are there and the nerves are growing more because of the muscles, rather than the immune system or something else playing a role. ”

In the new study, the researchers set out to determine whether muscle exercise has a direct effect on nerve growth, focusing solely on muscle and nerve tissue. The researchers grew mouse muscle cells into long fibers that then fused to form small sheets of mature muscle tissue about a quarter of the size.

The research team genetically modified the muscles to contract in response to light. This modification allowed the team to repeatedly flash lights and contract muscles in response, in a way that mimics the act of locomotion. Raman previously developed a new gel mat for growing and exercising muscle tissue. The gel's properties are that it can support muscle tissue and prevent it from peeling off when researchers stimulate the muscles for exercise.

The team then collected samples of the solution around the muscle tissue in motion, which they thought must contain myokines, such as growth factors, RNA, and a mixture of other proteins.

“I think of myokines as a biochemical soup secreted by muscles. Some of them may be good for nerves, and others may have nothing to do with nerves,” Raman says. he says. “Muscles secrete myokines all the time, but when you exercise, they secrete even more myokines.”

“Exercise as medicine”

The researchers transferred the myokine solution to another dish containing motor neurons (nerves in the spinal cord that control the muscles involved in voluntary movement). Researchers grew neurons from stem cells derived from mice. Similar to muscle tissue, neurons were also grown on similar gel mats. After the neurons were exposed to the myokine mixture, the research team observed that they began to grow rapidly, four times faster than neurons that did not receive the biochemical solution.

“They grow farther and faster, and the impact is very immediate,” Raman points out.

To learn more about how neurons change in response to exercise-induced myokines, the research team performed genetic analysis and extracted RNA from neurons to determine whether myokines affect the expression of specific neuronal genes. We checked to see if it induced any changes.

“Many of the genes upregulated in exercise-stimulated neurons are related not only to neuron growth, but also to their maturation, the extent to which they interact with muscles and other nerves, and the degree of axonal maturation. “I realized that,” Raman said. . “Exercise appears to affect not only neuron growth, but also neuronal maturation and function.”

This result suggests that the biochemical effects of exercise may promote neuronal growth. So the group wondered if the purely physical effects of exercise might have similar benefits.

“Neurons are physically attached to muscles, so they can stretch and move with the muscles,” Raman says. “Also, in the absence of biochemical cues from muscles, can we mimic the mechanical forces (of movement) to stretch neurons back and forth, and can that also influence growth? I also wanted to know.”

To answer this, the researchers grew different sets of motor neurons on gel mats embedded with tiny magnets. They then used an external magnet to rock the mat and neurons back and forth. In this way, they “exercised” the neurons for 30 minutes a day. Surprisingly, they found that this mechanical movement stimulated the growth of neurons as much as myokine-induced neurons and significantly more than neurons that did not receive any movement.

“This is a good sign because it shows that both the biochemical and physical effects of exercise are equally important,” Raman says.

The group has shown that muscle exercise can promote nerve growth at the cellular level, leading to new research on how targeted muscle stimulation can be used to grow and heal damaged nerves and treat neurodegenerative diseases. The plan is to study whether it is possible to restore the athletic ability of people who have suffered from this disease. ALS.

“This is just the first step toward understanding and controlling exercise as a medical science,” Raman said.