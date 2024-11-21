ITHACA, N.Y. — Downtown Ithaca will now have easy access to the life-saving opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone, commonly known as Narcan. The Tompkins County Public Library held a ribbon cutting Wednesday for a vending machine that will dispense a limited amount of medications and other harm reduction materials for free.

The vending machine and its contents were purchased with the help of someone. $37,000 grant Library Director Leslie Taber said the gains come from a landmark 2022 legal settlement that New York state reached with drug companies.

“This is a very real public health crisis, and that's why [the library] A great place to focus and your partner [these efforts] ” Taber said at a recent board meeting. “These people are among us, in the library every day. Our staff felt strongly that it was our job to know about Narcan, even outside of our job description.”

Even before the vending machines were installed, library staff had been able to reverse at least four overdoses so far this year, Taber told the library board.

Staff have placed supplies at other tables and stations around the library to help people access materials without prejudice. Library staff are also receiving training on when and how to safely administer naloxone, with regular refresher sessions taking place during staff meetings, Professor Taber told the meeting.

In Tompkins County, Records the number of calls to 9-1-1 A suspected overdose was reported in October of this year. The county is expected to see an increase in total call volume by the end of the year compared to 2023. On average from 2021 to 2023, about 6.9% of reported overdoses were fatal, according to a county data analysis.

This machine provides both doses of the life-saving drug as well as test strips that can be used to test the drug for fentanyl contamination.

Fentanyl is an opioid legally used for anesthesia before surgical procedures, but it is also used to mix illegal drugs. Contamination with fentanyl can increase the likelihood of an overdose because it is often more potent than the drug it is laced with.

Some experts say it's safest to test any non-prescription pills, powders or injections before using them, even if you're not using illegal opioids. Fentanyl contamination is most commonly found in opioids, but also methamphetamine, cocaine, and MDMA, according to the CDC.

The vending machine is part of the library's larger “Information Saves Lives” campaign, which aims to destigmatize addiction and promote harm reduction practices. The campaign also included a harm reduction resource fair held earlier this year.

Since 2020, libraries across the country have become increasingly proactive. Address gaps that other public agencies and organizations are unable to address.

Narcan vending machines are being funded through outside grants, but some library officials warn High employee turnover and potential for staff reductions by library boards and directors This may affect the services available to library visitors.

Other libraries across the county are also serving as distribution points for life-saving medications. Public training sessions on its use.

This drug only works for opioid overdoses. It may not be effective against other types of drug overdoses, such as those caused by drugs adulterated with xylazine, another common adulterant. Xylazine is an animal sedative that, in addition to fentanyl, has been increasingly found to be contaminated with illicit opioids and other drugs.

Like fentanyl, xylazine can be detected with a simple and inexpensive test. Library vending machines do not yet offer xylazine test strips, but they may be available through other local harm reduction advocacy organizations such as REACH Medical.

count speeches Signs of opioid overdose These include loss of consciousness, pupils that are pointed, slow or absent breathing, a gurgling sound, and a change in skin color on the lips or fingertips. People with fair skin may look bluish, and people with dark skin may look gray.

new york state good samaritan law It protects not only those who report a suspected overdose, but also those who have overdosed. The law may not protect you if you are in possession of more than 8 ounces of drugs, have an outstanding warrant, or are on parole. If you must leave the person alone, administer naloxone if you have it, call 9-1-1, and lie down.

Multiple doses of naloxone may be required to reverse an overdose. Boxes typically contain two doses and are most commonly administered as a nasal spray. This drug is non-addictive and has few or no side effects for people who have not experienced an overdose.

If you are in crisis, contact the National Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8. If you see someone in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. If you plan to use drugs, please contact the Never Use Alone Hotline at 877-696-1996. The phone line is always connected, but if you don't get an answer, call 9-1-1. Information is available on how to identify overdoses and test for drug contamination. here.

