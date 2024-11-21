Finger prick test for Alzheimer's disease





Simply prick your finger and drop a few drops of blood onto the card to send it by regular mail. This approach could soon make Alzheimer's disease testing more accessible around the world. A European study led by researchers at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden is paving the way for this method.

The biomarkers measured by this test have been in development for a long time and have shown excellent performance, first in cerebrospinal fluid, then in venous blood samples, and now in blood from superficial blood vessels in the fingers. The new test uses a finger prick to collect one or two drops of blood onto a special card, which instantly separates blood cells from the plasma. After about 15 minutes, the card is dry and sent by regular mail to a laboratory where the latest sensitive technology is used for analysis. As effective as venous blood sampling The current study included capillary blood samples taken from 203 people who underwent a finger prick test at one of five memory clinics in Europe. The rapid test kit was then mailed to the Department of Neurochemistry at the University of Gothenburg, where established Alzheimer's disease biomarkers such as pTau217 were analyzed. These results were announced at the CTAD (Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Disease) conference held in Madrid, Spain, on October 30, 2024, by Hanna Huber, a researcher at the Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg. “A simple capillary blood test works much like a venous sample, but unlike traditional blood tests, this new test does not require transportation on dry ice, which eliminates the infrastructure required for advanced tests. “Sensitivity analysis could significantly improve access to Alzheimer's disease testing in countries and regions that lack it,'' says Hannah Huber. This test could be conducted within the next few years. A new European study is already underway to examine whether the test could be self-administered, allowing individuals to prick their own fingers and mail samples to a lab, without the help of a medical professional. early detection The test comes at a good time, alongside the development of Alzheimer's disease drugs, with the drug lecanemab already approved in many countries outside the EU. Early detection of the disease is necessary for these treatments to be effective. This test opens up the possibility of new research advances in Alzheimer's disease, including its genetic profile and prevalence across the world's population. However, researchers stress that the test is not intended for general screening of the population. The World Health Organization (WHO) currently recommends against general screening for Alzheimer's disease. This is because treatment options have historically been limited and such screening is ethically unfounded. This study utilizes blood collection cards Capitainer® SEP10 and Telimmune.

