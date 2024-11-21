Health
Protecting infants from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) | Coca
overview
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild cold-like symptoms but can also affect the lungs. Although most children recover from RSV infection within 1 to 2 weeks, RSV infection is dangerous for infants and some young children and can cause difficulty breathing, low oxygen levels, and dehydration. Respiratory syncytial virus is the leading cause of infant hospitalization in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends two new vaccinations to prevent serious RSV disease in infants and older children.
In this COCA call, presenters will discuss the CDC's recommendations for preventing serious RSV disease in infants, including clinical guidance and considerations for administering RSV vaccination to infants and pregnant women from 32 to 36 weeks of gestation. Provides a comprehensive overview of new recommendations.
presenter
Jefferson Jones, MD, MPH
CDR, U.S. Public Health Service
ACIP RSV Mother and Child Workgroup Co-Leader
Department of Coronavirus and Other Respiratory Viruses
National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Sarah Mayer, MD, MPH
CAPT, U.S. Public Health Service
chief medical officer
Vaccination Service Division
National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Purpose of the call
Purpose of a COCA call
At the end of the session, participants will be able to accomplish the following:
- Cite background information about the topics covered during the presentation.
- Discuss the role of the CDC in the topics covered during the presentation.
- We discuss the implications of this topic for clinicians.
- Discuss concerns and issues related to emergency public health threat preparedness and response.
- Collaborates with patients, communities, at-risk populations, and other members of the multidisciplinary team of health care providers to promote improved health, wellness, and disease prevention.
Activity-specific goals
- We review current RSV epidemiology in infants.
- We discuss the safety of nilsevimab and the maternal RSV vaccine.
- Learn the CDC's latest recommendations and clinical considerations for RSV vaccination of infants younger than 8 months of age, young children at high risk of severe illness from RSV, and pregnant people.
- List implementation considerations for nilsevimab and maternal RSV vaccines, including updates on childhood vaccination (VFC) programs.
continuing education
How to receive continuing education (CE) WD4520-102623 – Clinician Outreach and Communication Activity (COCA) Call/Webinar – Protecting Infants from Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)please take a look CDC train Search for courses in the course catalog using . WD4520-102623. Please follow the steps below Friday, November 28, 2025.
- Enroll and complete the course.
- Pass the post-assessment with 75%.
- Complete the assessment.
- Access your studies and access your certificates and transcripts.
To help improve patient care, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). I am. Provides continuing education to the medical team.
CME: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designates this activity for up to the following periods: 1 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™. Physicians should claim only credits commensurate with their degree of participation in the activity.
AAPA CME: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been authorized by the American Academy of PAs (AAPA) to award AAPA Category 1 CME credits for activities designed in accordance with AAPA CME standards. This activity is intended for: 1 AAPA Category 1 CME Credit. Approval is valid until December 13, 2023. PAs should only claim credit commensurate with the extent of their participation.
CNE: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated this activity to: 1 Nursing contact hours.
CPE: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated this (knowledge base) Events for pharmacists 0.1 CEUs in Pharmacy Education. The universal activity number is JA4008229-0000-23-098-L04-P and endure JA4008229-0000-23-099-H04-P.
Once credit is claimed, an unofficial credit statement will be immediately available on CDC TRAIN. Official credits will be uploaded to NABP/CPE Monitor within 60 days.
CEU: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is authorized by IACET to provide the following services: 0.1 CEUs for this program.
Czech Republic: Sponsored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the designated provider of Continuing Education Contact Hours (CECH) in Health Education by the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing, Inc. This program is designated for Certified Health Education Specialists (CHES).®) and/or Master Certified Health Education Specialist (MCHES)®) can be received up to 1.0 Total Category I continuing education contact hours. The maximum available contact hours for advanced level continuing education are: 1. The available continuing competency credits are: 1. CDC provider number 98614.
AAVSB/Race: This program has been reviewed and approved by the AAVSB RACE program. 1.0 Hours of continuing education. Participants should be aware that some school boards place limits on the number of hours accepted in certain categories or place restrictions on certain delivery methods of continuing education. Contact the AAVSB RACE program. [email protected] If you have any comments/concerns regarding the effectiveness of this program or its relevance to the veterinary profession, please
For Certified Public Health Professionals (CPH): The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a pre-approval provider for Certified in Public Health (CPH) recertification credits and is authorized to provide: 1 CPH recertification credit for this program.
Disclosure: In accordance with continuing education requirements, all planners and presenters must disclose all financial relationships of any amount with ineligible companies and use of unlabeled or investigational products in the past 24 months .
CDC, our planners, and presenters have no financial relationship with any unqualified entity whose principal business is the manufacture, marketing, sale, resale, or distribution of health care products used by or for use by patients. I would like to clarify.
Content does not include discussion of unlabeled uses of products or investigational products.
CDC did not accept financial or in-kind support from ineligible companies for this continuing education activity.
Fee: There are no fees for CDC's CE activities.
Target audience
- doctor
- nurse
- pharmacist
- veterinarian
- physician assistant
- health educator
- other clinicians
Additional Information
- contact address: [email protected]
- Support/Funding: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Emergency Risk Communication Division
- How to participate: You can participate in our educational activities by viewing the program information above.
Sources
