Protecting infants from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) | Coca

In this COCA call, presenters will discuss the CDC's recommendations for preventing serious RSV disease in infants, including clinical guidance and considerations for administering RSV vaccination to infants and pregnant women from 32 to 36 weeks of gestation. Provides a comprehensive overview of new recommendations.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild cold-like symptoms but can also affect the lungs. Although most children recover from RSV infection within 1 to 2 weeks, RSV infection is dangerous for infants and some young children and can cause difficulty breathing, low oxygen levels, and dehydration. Respiratory syncytial virus is the leading cause of infant hospitalization in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends two new vaccinations to prevent serious RSV disease in infants and older children.

Sarah Mayer, MD, MPH CAPT, U.S. Public Health Service chief medical officer Vaccination Service Division National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Jefferson Jones, MD, MPH CDR, U.S. Public Health Service ACIP RSV Mother and Child Workgroup Co-Leader Department of Coronavirus and Other Respiratory Viruses National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

