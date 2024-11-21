Health
Babies born at 22 weeks and survived in Hull neonatal ward
For babies born 18 weeks early, their lives are at risk. But in one neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), survival rates are “incredibly high.”
Staff say the center in Hull is one of the best in the UK for caring for the sickest and premature babies. All five babies born at 22 weeks in the past 18 months have survived.
Among them is Zachary, who arrived weighing just 520 grams (1.1 pounds).
“We were so scared,” said her mother, Lauren. “We weren't sure if he would survive.”
Zachary was born at Doncaster Royal Infirmary aged 22 weeks and six days and was rushed to Hull.
“He was having a lot of trouble breathing so he was given steroids to help his lungs,” Lauren said.
“He has been given nitric acid and there are concerns about his intestinal condition. He has a double hernia that requires surgery and is also receiving blood transfusions.”
NICU is a level 3 unit. We are one of only four locations in the Yorkshire and Humber region that can care for babies born this early.
Last year, the company received £1.3 million to buy five more intensive care and high dependency cots. New facilities for parents and siblings. We now have 29 babies to look after at any given time.
According to the 2023 National Newborn Audit Program, we have the lowest mortality rate of any facility of its kind in the region.
“The chances of a baby surviving at 22 weeks of pregnancy are incredibly low,” says newborn mother Francesca Matthews.
“But we have all the technology and equipment to take care of these babies, and the survival and success rates are incredibly high.”
The new facility, paid for with a £1.2m grant from NHS England and a £100,000 grant from the hospital's WISHH charity, will include a sibling play area, a parents' lounge, parents and physiotherapist facilities for older children. It includes a sensory room where you can take your baby.
Francesca said: “We have worked really hard, especially over the last 12 months, to make this film a real family event.”
The improvements have been a godsend for Lauren's 5-year-old daughter, who loves visiting on weekends and using the playground.
“It wasn't what I expected her to be as a big sister, but she loves to pitch in and be involved,” Lauren says. “She can go and color and play.
“She knows where to put the book to find a story to read to him. It's so comforting to have it here.”
Having a parents' lounge where he could escape and have “as much tea as he wanted” was a lifeline for Tony, who describes becoming a father as “exciting to raise a child.”
His son Elliott was born at 27 weeks of pregnancy. The baby's due date wasn't until the end of December, but Tony hopes his son will be home by Christmas.
Unit staff were involved in Elliott's care whenever possible, he said.
“It's mentally stressful and tiring, but I've been participating by supporting my mom, supporting Elliot, walking the dog, doing laundry, and shopping.”
“You feel comfortable with it [Elliot’s] In safe hands.
“Now, six weeks later, he's growing and looking healthy. He's definitely fighting. All the babies here are fighting.”
Since the NICU was expanded, we are increasingly caring for premature and sick babies born at Grimsby and Scunthorpe hospitals who require advanced neonatal care.
The change will be of great benefit to parents living in north Lincolnshire, as previously babies would have to be sent to Sheffield Children's Hospital, a three-hour round trip from Grimsby.
They include Mabel, who is returning to the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby after 101 days in the Hull NICU.
She was born at 22 weeks and 5 days, so she still has 3 weeks until her due date.
Mabel is being prepared for her journey back home by Embrace, a specialist neonatal transport service.
Staff will protect her by installing small ear protection and carefully surrounding her with thick foam blocks.
As Mabel drives out of the unit, Zachary's mother, Lauren, comes over to wave.
Her mother, Francesca, says her recovery is an inspiration to others.
“For Lauren, I think it's really gratifying for her family to see her baby go home and survive, even though the chances of survival at 22 weeks aren't necessarily high.” Ta.
When Mabel leaves the unit for the last time, Lauren takes a photo. She's increasingly confident that Zachary will soon follow suit.
“It was definitely scary. There were moments where I would say I was on a knife's edge and I didn't know what the next hour or the next day was going to bring,” she says. “But here we are 10 weeks later.”
If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is available. From BBC Actionline.
If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is available. From BBC Actionline.
