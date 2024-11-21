NHS England » More than 1 million people to receive RSV jab in first-ever NHS rollout

More than 1 million people have been vaccinatedRespiratory syncytial virus (RSV)after the NHS began rolling out the jab for the first time in its history this autumn.

Data released today NHS staff have given 1,047,208 respiratory syncytial virus vaccinations in just over two months, as the NHS ramps up its efforts to avert a triple pandemic of coronavirus, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus this winter. .

The NHS has been offering vaccinations to pregnant women and older people aged 75 to 79 since September 1 to protect those most vulnerable to the virus and prevent the world's leading cause of infant deaths.

RSV infections are common but especially dangerous for young children and the elderly because they can cause severe lung infections such as pneumonia and infantile bronchiolitis. Respiratory syncytial virus is one of the leading causes of stress in children's hospitals and pediatric intensive care units during the winter months.

Vaccination during pregnancy is the best way to protect your baby from serious illness from RSV. Vaccines strengthen the mother's immune system to produce more antibodies against the virus, protecting the baby from the day it is born.

Our vaccination and obstetric team staff are making it as easy as possible for pregnant women to receive the life-saving vaccine at any time from week 28 of pregnancy onwards.

Women should consult their maternity service about vaccinations at any time from 28 weeks after birth until delivery. Alternatively, pregnant women can be vaccinated at their local GP if they wish, and older people will be invited by their local GP.

Steve Russell, NHS national director of vaccination and screening, said:: “It is testament to the hard work of NHS staff that over one million RSV jabs have been delivered to people who need them, as vaccination and maternity teams across the country have worked to make it as easy as possible for eligible people to get vaccinated. A life-saving jab.

“However, we know there are still many people who are eligible to come forward. The number of people infected with RSV is likely to peak in the winter, along with coronavirus and influenza viruses, so it is important to receive these vaccinations. It is vital that eligible people take up offers as soon as possible once they are contacted.'' Provided by the NHS to avoid a 'triple demic'. ”

A recent study published in The Lancet showed that an RSV vaccination program could prevent 5,000 hospital admissions and 15,000 A&E visits for infants. This is an important, life-saving step forward as frontline staff prepare for increased winter pressures.

The same model has the potential to prevent around 2,500 hospitalizations, 15,000 GP visits and 60,000 RSV illnesses among adults in the older age group in just the first season of a catch-up program for older adults. also suggests.

Minister for Public Health and Prevention Andrew Gwynne said:: 'It's great news that more than one million people in the UK have received the RSV vaccine since the program was introduced in September.

“This Government is proud to have introduced the Respiratory Syndrome Vaccination Programme, which gives pregnant women a free vaccination during each pregnancy to protect their babies from this disease.

“We strongly encourage everyone who is eligible, including pregnant women, young children and those over 75, to get vaccinated to ensure the future health of you and your loved ones.”

Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, UKHSA Deputy Director of Immunization, said:: 'It's great news that the NHS has already delivered more than one million vaccines to those most at risk from RSV. But we want more people, especially pregnant women, to take up the vaccine. I'm here.

“We strongly recommend that women who have reached 28 weeks of pregnancy and have not yet been vaccinated speak to their midwife.

“Vaccinating during pregnancy is the best way to protect your baby from respiratory syncytial virus after birth. It increases immunity and passes it on to the fetus, reducing the risk of severe bronchiolitis in the first six months. It is one of the leading causes of babies being admitted to hospital and in intensive care. To give your baby the best possible start, all pregnant women should get vaccinated. It is important to receive it.”

Dr Adrian Boyle, President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said:: “We very much welcome the milestone of one million people receiving the jab through the national RSV programme.

“For most people, RSV just causes a cold, but it can be very dangerous for young children and vulnerable people.

“We therefore urge all pregnant women who have not yet had the jab to speak to their maternity team about getting the jab, as it will protect their baby from serious illness and prevent them from needing hospital treatment. This is the best way to prevent it from happening.”

“This will not only protect our most vulnerable people, but also help ease the surge in admissions experienced over the winter in A&E departments, which are already under huge strain.”

Following recommendations from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), the RSV vaccine has been approved by medicines regulators in the UK, Europe and the US.

Professor Steve Turner, Chair of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Chair of Child Health, said:: “I am delighted that thousands of pregnant women across the UK have received the RSV vaccine since the rollout began in September.

“A newly available maternal respiratory syncytial virus vaccine could prevent serious chest infections in thousands of infants, save lives, and reduce hospital admissions, which surge every winter. It is therefore important that babies and their families receive this vaccine, as well as for the NHS, as RSV cases decline during this busy winter period for child health staff requiring emergency admissions. It allows us to focus on children and young people with other conditions.

“The RSV vaccine is safe and effective for pregnant mothers and their babies. I strongly encourage all eligible mothers-to-be to receive this innovative vaccine.”