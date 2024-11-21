Breakthrough discovery could lead to new malaria vaccines and treatments

Malaria, especially in severe forms, remains a global health and economic burden. The disease kills more than 600,000 people each year, most of them African children under the age of five. In a new study published in the journal nature, Researchers from EMBL Barcelona, ​​the University of Texas, the University of Copenhagen, and the Scripps Research Institute have discovered a human antibody that can recognize and target some of the proteins that cause severe malaria. This breakthrough could pave the way for future vaccines and antimalarial treatments.

Severe malaria is caused by a parasite Plasmodium falciparum It infects and changes red blood cells. These modifications can cause red blood cells to stick to the walls of small blood vessels in the brain. As a result, blood flow is impaired, small blood vessels become clogged, the brain swells, and cerebral malaria can develop.

The blockage of blood flow is primarily caused by a family of about 60 toxic proteins called PfEMP1, which are present on the surface of infected red blood cells. Some types of PfEMP1 proteins can bind to another human protein called EPCR on the surface of cells lining blood vessels. This interaction damages blood vessels and is closely associated with the development of life-threatening complications.

Researchers knew that African children gradually developed immunity as they grew up, and that teenagers and adults rarely suffered complications from the deadly disease. This protection was thought to be mediated by antibodies targeting PfEMP1.

PfEMP1 is a highly variable protein and has long been considered a technically challenging vaccine target. Therefore, a long-standing question has been whether the immune system can generate antibodies (proteins that recognize and neutralize specific pathogens) that can target the different types of circulating PfEMP1.

We wondered if we could identify a single antibody that could recognize them all. And it turns out that an improved immunological screening method developed at the University of Texas rapidly identified two examples of broadly effective human antibodies against different versions of the PfEMP1 protein. Both targeted a part of the protein known as CIDRα1, which interacts with the EPCR receptor. ”

Maria Bernabéu, co-senior author of the paper and group leader at EMBL Barcelona

Next, the team needed to test whether these antibodies could successfully block EPCR binding in living blood vessels. For most diseases, this could have been tested in animal models. However, in the case of malaria, this is not possible because the virulence proteins in the parasite that infects mice are very different from those in humans.

Researchers have devised an innovative approach to overcome this challenge. They developed a way to recreate the disease in a dish by growing a network of human blood vessels in the lab and passing human blood infected with live parasites through them. These experiments demonstrated that antibodies can prevent the accumulation of infected cells, suggesting that they may help prevent the blockage that causes severe malaria symptoms.

“We used organ-on-a-chip technology to recreate brain microvessels in 3D and infect them with malaria parasites,” says Marie Skłodowska-Curie, postdoctoral fellow in Maria Bernabéu's group at EMBL Barcelona. said Viola Introini, one of the lead authors. of the work. “We introduced two antibodies into the vasculature and were impressed with how well they prevented infected blood cells from adhering to the blood vessels. It was shocking to see the inhibition so readily visible. It was spot on.”

Structural and immunological analyzes by collaborators at the University of Copenhagen and the Scripps Research Institute show that these antibodies block parasite binding by a similar mechanism of recognizing three highly conserved amino acids on CIDRα1. It became clear. These broadly reactive antibodies likely represent a common mechanism of acquired immunity against severe malaria and provide new insights into the design of PfEMP1-based vaccines or treatments targeting severe malaria. We provide.

“This study opens the door to targeting new ways to protect people from severe malaria, including vaccines and other treatments,” Bernabéu said. “This is thanks to international and interdisciplinary collaboration, which is key to understanding diseases like malaria. Our collaborators come from all over the world and study malaria from different angles. We must continue to work together to tackle these great challenges.”

He added: “At EMBL Barcelona, ​​we believe that tissue engineering and growing organs on chips will not only enable more complex and detailed disease studies, but also provide a useful platform for screening vaccine candidates. I believe it,” he added.