Health
FDA's Peter Marks talks about what RFK Jr. means for vaccines
LONDON – Acceptance by the incoming Trump administration and anti-vaxxers will give scientists and public health officials an opportunity to make the case for the value of immunizations, the top U.S. vaccine regulator said Thursday. said while making a powerful statement. – Save vaccines.
But if the public health side fails, the U.S. could face dire consequences, warned Peter Marks of the Food and Drug Administration.
“If that doesn't work out and everything spins out of control in the opposite direction, it's going to be like kids learn the natural consequences, like if you put your hand in a hot oven you'll get burned and things like that. Americans , the public will learn the corollary of what happens when vaccination rates fall too low, as things like measles and polio that we should never see in developed countries start to re-emerge.” Mr. Marks, who gave the lecture, said: Healthcare conference at Jefferies London.
Marks, who heads the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said scientists need to make it clear they have the facts on their side. No, the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine does not cause autism. But as measles vaccinations decline, more children will die from measles.
“I have to believe that some degree of moderation will prevail,” Marks said in a conversation with two Jefferies analysts. “I have no doubt that there will be a very vigorous conversation about the benefits and risks of vaccines, and I think there will probably be a very vigorous conversation around the COVID-19 vaccine, probably the pediatric vaccine. ”
But Marks spoke as if he were trying to make his vision of the future a reality: “My hope is that through open dialogue we will get to the right place.”
mark I've been making Since the election, debate has continued over the safety and effectiveness of approved vaccines. But his remarks at the Jefferies conference came after President-elect Trump last week nominated vaccine critic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the FDA. RFK Jr. fanned the flames of anti-vaccine rhetoric by claimingfalsely claims that vaccinations can cause autism, but the president has said since his election that he has no intention of taking away available vaccines from people.
Marks did not specifically mention Kennedy in response to an analyst's question about the influence of the Trump administration and its officials on the FDA. Marks also noted that an announcement on Trump's selection to head the FDA is expected soon.
RFK Junior is sued the FDA He claimed that the agency was waging a “war on public health” and that the agency was corrupted by pharmaceutical companies as well as the food and chemical industries. With the selection of RFK Jr. to run HHS, there are concerns that he will try to fire many of the agency's experts, or that more people will leave the agency of their own volition under the second Trump administration. Concerns have been raised that it may discourage participation with the FDA.
mark repeated He said he wants to continue working.
“I'll stay here as long as they think it's okay for me to stay,” he said with a laugh.
RFK Jr.'s profile rose during the pandemic, as many Americans became disillusioned with government health agencies and questioned the effectiveness and safety of coronavirus vaccines. Public health officials are concerned that lingering questions about coronavirus vaccinations could fuel hesitancy about other vaccines.
Marks said health agencies could have performed better during the pandemic, which could have increased confidence in the new vaccines. For example, he said, even though health officials have said the COVID-19 vaccination is safe, it still means there can be rare and serious side effects. However, some people felt betrayed by this.
“It's true that there is a lot of skepticism about vaccines in the United States,” Marks said. “Some of it may be natural. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we haven't done a perfect job of communicating things.”
But Marks added: “A lot of it is unwarranted and the result of conspiracy theories, misinformation, people calling information misinformation. It's a real mess.” He said scientists and health officials are using the facts behind vaccines to He said there was a need to confront skepticism.
Later in the conversation, Marks returned to the word “misinformation.”
“I hate using the word 'misinformation' because it has become a garbage term for lies,” he says.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.statnews.com/2024/11/21/peter-marks-fda-rfk-jr-vaccine-safety/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US House committee withholds report on Trump's attorney general pick, Gaetz | Donald Trump News
- Britain has refused to say whether Netanyahu will be arrested on British soil under the ICC warrant.
- “Exclusive: Imran Khan made Test captaincy”. Why can't Jasprit Bumrah, asks L Balaji
- Week 12 Start 'Em Tips and Distance Rankings for Fantasy Football
- Preparing for Donald Trump's tariffs, China's Xi Jinping applies diplomatic pressure at world summits
- PDIP desperate in Central Java gubernatorial election to defeat Jokowi
- Trump team prepares series of executive actions for day one
- Counties warned against spending earmarked money on women's cricket or risk losing it | Women's cricket
- The US Geological Survey says Connecticut is experiencing its second earthquake this week, with a magnitude of 2.3
- Prime Minister Modi receives Guyana's highest national honour, 'Order of Excellence'
- 'Yikes': Harry Enten destroys Matt Gaetz's chances for attorney general
- Pakistani court grants bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan