Health
Pertussis outbreak in Port Washington-Saukville School District
As pertussis cases have increased significantly in Wisconsin this year, an Ozaukee County school district is experiencing an outbreak among students.
Port Washington Saukville School District Family members notified Wednesday that pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is circulating among students. district serves Over 2,500 students It spans three elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school.
“The safety and well-being of our students remains our top priority, so we continue to consult with the Washington State Ozaukee County Health Department on mitigation measures, including cleaning protocols and other recommendations to ensure a safe school environment.” “There are,” Port Washington said. Saukville Superintendent Michael McMahon said in a statement Wednesday.
Neither the county health department nor the superintendent's office had immediate comment on the number of cases or the specific school where the infection occurred.
Click here for the latest information on whooping cough in Wisconsin.
How much are pertussis cases increasing in Wisconsin?
Like much of the country, Wisconsin is experiencing an outbreak of whooping cough this year.
As of November 15th, This was announced by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The total number of pertussis cases statewide was 1,732. There were 51 reports Of the state's 72 counties, 65 have reported at least one case this year.
Wisconsin is following the national trend, with pertussis cases surging to pre-pandemic levels nationwide after years of lull. According to the government, as of November 2, the number of whooping cough infections nationwide is more than five times that of the same period last year. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Wisconsin, about half of all cases occur among children and teens ages 11 to 18. Public health officials believe this is because the disease spreads more quickly among students working in close proximity in schools.
As of Nov. 18, there were 71 confirmed cases of infants across the state, 11 of whom required hospitalization. No deaths were reported.
Whooping cough symptoms
According to DHS, symptoms include:
- snot
- Occasional cough
- Severe coughing fits. This may be followed by deep breathing that makes a whistling sound and vomiting.
- Coughing attacks occur and breathing becomes difficult.
Who should receive the pertussis vaccine?
From a prevention standpoint, public health officials say the best way to avoid contracting whooping cough is to get vaccinated.
According to the Milwaukee Health Department, here's an overview of which vaccines children and adults should receive against pertussis.
- Children must receive 5 doses. DTaP vaccine Between 2 months and 6 years.
- Adolescents between the ages of 11 and 12 should receive one dose. Tdap vaccine.
- Adults who have not received the pertussis vaccine must receive one dose of the Tdap vaccine.
- Pregnant people should receive the Tdap vaccine between 27 and 36 weeks of pregnancy. This helps protect newborns before they are old enough to receive the DTaP vaccine. New parents should also ensure that those who interact with their baby are up-to-date on vaccines.
Where can I get the pertussis vaccine in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin residents can find out if they are up to date on whooping cough and other vaccines. Wisconsin Immunization Registrythen schedule an appointment with your health care provider, pharmacy, or local health department for the latest information about the vaccine.
DHS is also providing the vaccine free of charge regardless of insurance status. Vaccine program for children and adults.
You can find a list of Click here for adult vaccination locationsand list Click here for vaccination locations for children and adolescents under 19 years of age. Clinics are located throughout the state.
Alex Groth contributed to this report.
