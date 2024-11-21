Health
CDC announces low vaccination rates for influenza and coronavirus this season
Vaccination rates for influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among adults in the United States have been low so far this season, according to a report. New report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Nov. 9, an estimated 35% of U.S. adults had received a swine flu vaccine, and nearly 18% had received a coronavirus vaccine, according to CDC data. But the agency noted that many unvaccinated adults report they intend to get vaccinated.
“There is still time for vaccination,” the report said.
According to a CDC study, influenza vaccination rates in October were about the same as at the same time last year. By the end of 2023, nearly 44% of Americans will I received a flu shot.
The new coronavirus vaccination rate is also at the same level as last November. Approximately 15%.
CDC says influenza Vaccination against new coronavirus infection everyone Over 6 months.
The findings come amid growing vaccine hesitancy in the United States and a week after President-elect Donald Trump nominated prominent anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his presidential candidate. . Elect Secretary of Health and Human Services.
The pediatrician expressed serious concerns Kennedy's nomination suggests that if he were to have decision-making authority over vaccines, the number of parents refusing to vaccinate their children would accelerate, which could lead to outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases. predicted.
A new report from the CDC warns that influenza, coronavirus, and RSV can cause serious illness, especially for people over 65 and people with certain medical conditions. Young children may also be at risk for influenza. More than 200 children died during the 2023-2024 season. According to the CDC. Approximately 80% of those children had not received a flu shot.
a CDC second report released Thursday Vaccination rates were found to be low among nursing home residents. As of Nov. 10, only about three in 10 nursing home residents had received the coronavirus vaccine, researchers found. Additionally, among residents who reported their vaccination status, 58% had received a flu shot, a lower percentage than at the same time last year, but about 18% had received an RSV vaccine.
“More nursing home residents need protection from respiratory syncytial virus, COVID-19, and influenza,” the report states. “Nursing home leaders and staff can talk to residents and their loved ones about the benefits and safety of the vaccine.”
However, a positive trend noted in both reports is an increase in respiratory syncytial virus vaccination among nursing home residents, from less than 7% in mid-November last year to nearly 18% this year. did. The first RSV vaccine was approved for older adults in 2023; According to the CDC, those 75 and older are eligible. Must get the shot.
The RSV vaccine is a single shot rather than once a year, and is also recommended for people over 60, who are at higher risk of developing severe disease.
To protect infants who are at high risk of infection At risk from RSV infectionThe CDC recommends vaccinating the mother during pregnancy or injecting the baby with antibodies after birth.
The CDC reports that since June, RSV vaccination rates among people 75 and older have increased from 30% to nearly 40%, and rates among people 60 to 74 have increased from 23% to just over 31%. increased.
