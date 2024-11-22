Signs of inflammation during pregnancy are linked to changes in aging and memory 50 years later





It is estimated that 13.8 million people in the United States will have Alzheimer's disease (AD) by 2050, two-thirds of whom will be women. Although it is widely known that the brain circuits underlying memory differ based on biological sex, the gender-based drivers of aging and Alzheimer's disease are still unclear. A new study by researchers at General Brigham, Massachusetts, analyzed data from participants who had been followed for more than 50 years since prenatally. The researchers found that maternal immune activity during a critical period of sex-dependent brain development during pregnancy influences children's long-term memory circuits and functioning in childhood and middle age, with different patterns in males and females. discovered that it has an impact. The survey results are posted below Molecular psychiatry.

“Brain aging is also related to brain development, and understanding sex differences in brain development is critical to understanding sex differences in the aging brain,” said Corresponding author and Center for Innovation in Sex. said Jill M. Goldstein, Ph.D., MPH, founder and executive director of . Difference in Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, a founding member of the Massachusetts General Hospital Brigham Health System and professor of psychiatry and medicine at Harvard Medical School. “This paper is a first step in investigating the fetal origins of Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's disease, like many chronic diseases, occurs throughout life and influences its early onset in ways that are not normally thought of. I will receive it.” The study draws from a cohort established more than 60 years ago that included approximately 18,000 adult offspring conceived between 1959 and 1966, followed as part of the New England Family Study (NEFS). Based on the results of The study included 204 people who were born, exposed, or not exposed to toxic substances during the study. in the womb The immune milieu (i.e., increased levels of immune markers such as the cytokines IL-6 and TNF-α) persisted 50 years later into midlife. Using functional brain imaging, the research team determined the effects of this early exposure on brain regions that are densely packed with these cytokine and sex hormone receptors and that show sex differences in development and function starting in fetal development. I looked into it. Researchers found that elevated maternal IL-6 and TNF-α levels during pregnancy were associated with sex differences in deleterious brain activity in memory circuits in subsequent offspring, particularly in postmenopausal women. . These women also developed higher markers of a proinflammatory state in midlife. Furthermore, the researchers show evidence of the effects of these immune markers even earlier, on children's cognitive performance at age 7, highlighting the link between exposure during pregnancy and later brain health. There is. Their findings suggest that increased prenatal immune activity in mothers may contribute to the development of children's immunity and stress sensitivity, which may lead to memory disorders such as Alzheimer's disease later in life in a sex-dependent manner. The researchers hypothesized that it may be more likely to occur. As the participants grow older, researchers will continue to follow them to examine amyloid levels and other measures of Alzheimer's disease-related pathology to further explore the link between prenatal immunity and Alzheimer's disease. There is. Current goals include understanding the mechanisms by which maternal immune activation influences fetal brain development, identifying biomarkers for future memory dysfunction in early middle age, and other developmental periods such as adolescence as we age. This includes understanding how it affects the brain. “While it's possible that prenatal immune activity can influence a child's brain development, that doesn't mean pregnancy is definitive,” Goldstein said. “Of course, subsequent environmental exposure is also important. in the womb Environment is important. Fortunately, the brain is highly adaptable, and early intervention can help maintain full memory function as we age, as well as cognitive, behavioral, and gender-dependent changes related to both risk and resilience. We want to understand the factors. ”

