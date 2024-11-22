The country is working to identify and test people who may have been exposed to bird flu





HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – The Hawaii State Department of Health has confirmed it is working with the U.S. Department of Defense to identify individuals who may have been exposed to avian influenza. “They have been tested and there are no confirmed cases,” state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble told Hawaii News Now in a statement. Susie's Duck Sanctuary previously told HNN that soldiers from Schofield Barracks who volunteered with the nonprofit organization were contacted and tested and did not contract the virus. learn more: State confirms avian influenza in central Oahu bird flock Wahiawa nonprofit is where the virus was discovered First time in Hawaii. Twenty rescued ducks, geese and swans died from avian influenza, as did 13 wild striped pigeons. Related articles: “It's very bad.'' Hawaii's first case of bird flu confirmed at Wahiawa duck rescue site The Department of Agriculture euthanized at least 70 other birds on the property. Kemble said 54 people have been investigated for possible exposure so far. Thirty-four people were recommended for testing because they had an unprotected exposure within the past 10 days or because they developed respiratory symptoms.

29 people agreed to be tested;

13 had symptoms of at least one respiratory infection;

Sixteen people had no symptoms. “All people who are considered to have very high-risk exposure to infected birds, including prolonged direct contact with visibly sick, dying or dead birds, have consented to testing. '' Kemble said. Mr Kemble said there were at least four people. People exposed at Mililani Pet Fair on November 2nd He was also tested for bird flu. The statement did not distinguish between the number of civilians and military personnel contacted and tested. The test includes a swab from the nasopharynx, nose, throat, and/or conjunctiva at the state laboratory. The DOH said the first human results are “reassuring.” The DOH urges the public to exercise caution, avoid close contact with wild birds, and stay away from birds that appear sick or dead. The public can contact the Department of Agriculture at (808) 483-7106 Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or (808) 837-8092 after business hours and on holidays. If you are a Hawaii resident visiting or dealing with another state with a known or suspected animal H5N1 infection, call the Hawaii Department of Health Disease Reporting Line at (808) 586-4586. You should call us to request a risk assessment. Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

