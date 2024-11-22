5 things you need to know about the long-lasting coronavirus infection

long coronavirusThe disease, also known as acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), is a complex and serious disease that causes chronic illness that requires comprehensive care and, in some cases, can lead to long-term disability. I'm sick.1 For many people, long-term COVID-19 symptoms can last weeks, months, or even years after they first contracted COVID-19, significantly impacting their quality of life.

Understanding the long COVID-19 pandemic is therefore essential to supporting affected patients and navigating the operational and economic challenges that COVID-19 poses to healthcare systems. Here are five things managed care professionals need to know about the long-lasting coronavirus.

1. Symptoms and severity

Long-term COVID-19 infections manifest through a variety of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe, and often mimic those of other illnesses, making diagnosis and management difficult.2 While many people report symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog, and post-exertional malaise (PEM), more than 200 symptoms have been identified, affecting nearly every organ system. Commonly reported problems include difficulty breathing, chest pain, headaches, digestive disorders, and changes in taste or smell. Additionally, long-term illness with COVID-19 can cause multi-organ effects, including complications such as diabetes, heart disease, and neurological diseases.

Some people experience a range of symptoms that are difficult to explain and manage, delaying diagnosis and treatment. These challenges are compounded by the lack of a definitive clinical test for long-term COVID-19 infection and the stigma and misconceptions patients often encounter. Additionally, the symptoms of long-term COVID-19 infection may overlap significantly with those of other poorly understood diseases, such as myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS).

2. People at risk

Anyone infected with COVID-19 can have a prolonged illness from COVID-19, but certain groups face higher risk based on demographics, health status, and social factors. Masu. Women, Hispanics and Latinos, and people who have experienced severe COVID-19 infections, especially those who require hospitalization or intensive care, are disproportionately affected. Research published in JAMA network open The study showed that undocumented Latino immigrants, who make up 7% of the U.S. population, face a disproportionate burden from the long-term coronavirus.3 These people were found to be more likely to be uninsured and have less access to primary care than other groups. Additionally, knowledge about long-term COVID-19 was limited, with only 11.1% understanding the symptoms.

Adults over 65, people with underlying health conditions, and those who have not been vaccinated are also at increased risk.1 Health inequalities compound the challenges faced by those at risk. Social determinants such as disability, economic disadvantage, and geographic barriers disproportionately impact certain groups and increase the likelihood of long-term negative health effects and increased burden from COVID-19. .

3. Testing and diagnosis

Diagnosis of long-term COVID-19 is complicated because it is not a single disease and there is no definitive laboratory test. Research supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Annual report of internal medicine The authors highlighted how difficult it is to identify and diagnose novel diseases such as long-lasting COVID-19 infections and suggested that novel biomarkers that can distinguish this disease from other diseases are needed. .4

“Our challenge is to discover biomarkers that can help diagnose long-term COVID-19 infections quickly and accurately and ensure that people suffering from this disease receive optimal treatment as soon as possible.” said David Goff, MD, director of the Division of Cardiovascular Sciences. At the NIH's National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, in a statement.5 “Prolonged COVID-19 symptoms can prevent people from returning to work or school and even put a strain on their daily routines, so the ability to quickly diagnose is key.”

Depending on the nature of your symptoms, your health care provider may use blood tests, chest x-rays, or CT scans to detect inflammation or structural changes in your lungs or other organs.6 Pulmonary function tests are often done to assess respiratory function, and electrocardiograms and echocardiograms may help identify heart-related problems.

4. Effective management approach

Long-term management of COVID-19 requires an individualized approach, as there is no single treatment that addresses all aspects of symptoms. Your health care provider may use a combination of treatments to reduce symptoms and improve your quality of life. Medications can target specific symptoms, such as coughs, headaches, anxiety, and depression, and may also address underlying causes, such as blood clots, if they are identified. Innovative treatments such as stellate ganglion blocks and olfactory retraining may help restore lost sense of smell and taste.

Physical therapy and pulmonary rehabilitation programs can be beneficial to address pain, mobility issues, and breathing issues, and counseling can provide emotional support to deal with the psychological burden of chronic illness. Successful management often requires trial and error to determine the most effective strategy for each patient's unique needs.

5. Prevention strategies

Long-term prevention of COVID-19 begins with reducing the risk of infection with COVID-19 itself.7 Staying up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations is the most effective strategy and significantly reduces the chance of severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

However, a new poll by the Pew Research Center found that 60% of people say they “probably don't” plan to get the latest vaccine. Less than 25% said they would “probably” get a booster shot, and 15% said they had already received the latest vaccine. According to the hill.8

The findings come as the CDC recommends that people 65 and older or those with weakened immune systems consider getting a second dose of the latest coronavirus vaccine.

Dr. Andrew Pekos, a professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said in a recent media briefing that this year's newly formulated vaccines released in the past two months have been linked to the main variants currently in circulation. “It's a pretty good match,” he said. , According to the hill.9

meanwhile, President-elect Donald J. Trump chose Robert F. Kennedy Jr.Known for his history of anti-vaccine advocacy, he became HHS secretary in the next administration.8 Kennedy has previously expressed strong opposition to coronavirus vaccines, and was banned from Instagram in early 2021 for spreading misinformation about vaccines.

Additionally, core prevention measures include practicing good hygiene, improving indoor air quality, and staying home if you have respiratory symptoms to prevent the spread of the disease.7 Prompt testing and early treatment are critical for patients at high risk of severe outcomes, as timely intervention can reduce complications.

Other precautions, such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance, are especially beneficial during periods of outbreaks and when coming into contact with high-risk individuals. By adopting these strategies, individuals can protect themselves and others and reduce the likelihood of prolonged COVID-19 infection.

