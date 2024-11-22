NYU Langone Health News — Friday, November 22, 2024

News from NYU Langone Health

New York medic performs first-ever robotic double lung transplant. (Reuters)

Reuters (11/20) NYU Langone Health Center successfully completed the first fully robotic double lung transplant. Stephanie H. Chan, MD, associate professor of cardiothoracic surgery and surgical director of the Lung Transplant ProgramThe robotic implant consists of a 2-inch incision and a small port for the robot, resulting in “significantly less trauma to the chest wall; [there is] It accelerates patient healing and reduces postoperative pain. ”

health day (11/22) Ralph S. Mosca, MD, Henry H. Arnhold Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery and Pediatrics, Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Chief of Pediatric and Adult Congenital Card Surgerysaid, “This latest innovation marks a turning point in lung transplant surgery worldwide and is just the beginning of a new era in patient care.”

of new york post (11/21) Stephanie H. Chan, MD, associate professor of cardiothoracic surgery and surgical director of the Lung Transplant ProgramHe said: “This was a huge milestone for us, but the reason double lung transplants are different is because the majority of patients have double lung transplants. We needed to improve one technique to be short enough and efficient enough to perform two techniques in a short setting.”

NYU Langone Health's Sustainability Report: 6 Things You Should Know. (Becker's Hospital Reviews)

Becker's Hospital Reviews (11/21) New York University Langone Health's 2024 Sustainability Report outlines progress toward carbon neutrality by 2050, with the U.S. health sector contributing 8.5% of the country's greenhouse gas emissions, the It has been revealed that the source of the outbreak was a hospital. New York University Langone Health uses $3 million in federal and city grants to install two lithium-ion battery ambulances and plans to add five more, removing 111,735 lithium-ion battery ambulances from landfills through FDA-regulated sterilization and reuse in 2023. The company has set a goal of repurposing Pound's single-use equipment. We will reduce our emissions intensity by 50% by 2030 and have already achieved a 16% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity. The area has increased by 24%, employing 51,000 people across 300 locations.

Will Ozempic put an end to weight loss surgery? (Dr. Mike's examination)

Dr. Mike's examination (11/21) Christine J. Ren-Fielding, MD, Professor of Surgery, Division of Bariatric SurgeryThe Head of Bariatric Surgery appeared on “The Checkup With Doctor Mike” to discuss the science and interventions of weight loss, discuss weight loss challenges, benefits and risks of bariatric surgery, success rates, and impact compared to GLP . -1 We cover medications such as Ozempic, as well as topics such as BMI, food addiction, misconceptions, and the long-term effects of various weight loss methods.

100 hospitals and health systems with leading orthopedic surgery programs. (Becker's Hospital Review)

Becker's Hospital Reviews (11/21) New York University Langone Orthopedic HospitalRecognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top three orthopedic programs in the nation, it performs more than 34,000 surgeries annually at locations in New York, Westchester County, Long Island, New Jersey, and Florida, with a focus on musculoskeletal and We provide comprehensive care for diseases. The program includes Hassenfeld Children's Hospital Pediatric Centerprefer non-surgical care. New York University Langone Orthopedic HospitalThis reflects our commitment to advancing orthopedic care through innovations in joint replacement, rehabilitation therapy, and workplace injury care, and we have facilitated more than 1,500 total joint replacement surgeries without overnight stays. I did.

Adding just a few minutes of exercise to your daily routine may help prevent arrhythmia. (Health Day)

health day Survey by (11/21) New York University Langone Health Studies suggest that getting less than 10 minutes of moderate exercise every day can help prevent atrial fibrillation.P. Heffron, MD, Leon H. Charney Assistant Professor, Department of CardiologyHe said atrial fibrillation “puts people who suffer from atrial fibrillation at risk for a number of conditions, particularly heart failure and stroke.” Dr. Suptik Barua, Assistant Professor, Department of Precision Medicine, School of Medicineadded that during their study, “we found that just one hour or more of moderate to vigorous physical activity each week reduced the risk of atrial fibrillation by 11%.”

It's time to hold companies accountable for the plastic crisis – and the bill could exceed $20 billion in the US alone. (luck)

luck (11/21) Health commentary, Leonardo Trasande, MD, MPP, Jim G. Hendrick, MD, Professor of Pediatrics, Department of Pediatrics, Professor, Department of Population Healthstated that “plastics are a threat to human health” and that there is a “lack of transparency regarding the plastics industry” and that of the 16,000 chemicals used in plastics “are currently subject to international regulation.” It was pointed out that only 6% of

Similar wound complication rates after TJR with betadine lavage and vancomycin powder with betadine lavage. (horse)

helio (11/21) Research results presented at the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons Annual Meeting in Dallas showed that three months after surgery, wound complication rates, local superficial infections, showed no clinically significant difference in deep periprosthetic joint infection. compared patients who underwent total joint replacement with betadine irrigant, vancomycin powder, or a combination of both to a saline control group. Dr. Ran Schwarzkopf, Professor of Orthopedics and Site Director, New York University Langone Orthopedic Hospitalsaid, “The study was conducted over a number of years and at this point we presented data on 3-month infected wound complication rates.”

Scientists reveal how newborn babies' brains are rewired at birth. (Science and Technology Daily)

Cytech Daily (11/21) Research led by Lanxin Ji, Postdoctoral Researcher, Moriah E. Thomason, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Child and Adult Psychiatry, Department of Child and Adult Psychiatry, Associate Professor of Population Health, Associate Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Researchfetal and infant brain imaging data show a rapid increase in functional connectivity between brain regions globally at birth, with subcortical networks identified as central hubs of communication efficiency and connections to the external environment. The findings suggest neural processes that enable adaptation. Sensorimotor and parietofrontal regions showed a gradual increase in overall efficiency, which may reflect the establishment or strengthening of connections and the removal of redundant connections.

Are you eligible to compete in Ozempic? New research suggests more than half of U.S. adults are eligible. (health)

health (11/21) More than half of U.S. adults, approximately 137 million people, are eligible to receive semaglutide, a type 2 diabetes and weight loss drug sold as Ozempic, Wigovy, and Libersus, compared to statins, according to a new study. More than 82 million people are eligible for doses. Dr. Eliud Sifonte, Clinical Assistant Professor, Holman Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolismsaid the high eligibility was due to the fact that “not all people who are overweight suffer from elevated cholesterol levels.”

Who is sleep deprived? A new study reveals the big picture. (Chicago Daily Herald)

of chicago daily herald (11/21) A new study of 13,204 participants using fitness trackers, presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions, suggests the amount of sleep most U.S. adults should get, according to Adeep Kulkarni. Adeep Kulkarni said there are racial differences in sleep duration. Data analysts said that “approximately 65% ​​of the cohort was actually sleeping less than the recommended seven hours per night.” Dr. Suptik Barua, Assistant Professor, Department of Precision Medicine, School of Medicinesaid the study's use of wearable devices provided unprecedented insight, calling the data a “game changer” compared to traditional methods that rely on electroencephalogram measurements.

Navigating career uncertainty: The role of flexibility. (Today's Psychology)

psychology today (11/21) As the traditional path from education to career becomes more complex, health professionals such as: Dr. Ilana Grunwald, Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Rehabilitation Medicineoffers advice on how to reduce career anxiety.

8 tips to master the art of relaxing running. (Runner's World)

runner's world (11/21) Experts shared tips for a relaxed run. Heather Milton, MS, Clinical Exercise Physiologist, Sports Performance Center Department of Rehabilitation Medicine“It's important to stay relaxed in that you don't use muscles that don't need to be worked out. Doing so increases the energy you use to run, which can fatigue you and slow you down more quickly. It’s from.”

Why don't people shut up about raw milk? (The Cut (New York))

the cut (New York) (11/21) Raw milk has become the focus of political debate as proponents tout its health benefits. Rabia A. de Latour, MD, Assistant Professor, Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, School of MedicineWhile raw milk may contain “good bacteria,” it also “contains dangerous bacteria that can cause serious illness.”

NYU Langone Health Physician talks about cannabis hyperemesis syndrome. (WNYW-TV New York)

WNYW-TV (11/21) Rabia A. de Latour, MD, Assistant Professor, Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, School of Medicine We discuss that cannabis hyperemesis syndrome is a rare condition that affects long-term, frequent cannabis users and can cause severe dehydration, abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting, leading to a visit to the emergency department. did. She said the condition is often relieved by hot showers and that increased THC levels in cannabis are suspected to be a factor, but the exact cause is still unknown.

News from NYU Langone Hospital — Long Island

Not all hyperbaric oxygen therapy is created equal. (Men's Health)

men's health (11/21) Scott A. Gorenstein, MD, Associate Professor, Department of General Surgery, New York University Langone Hospital, Long IslandHyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) has been used for years to treat conditions such as decompression sickness, but is increasingly being applied to conditions such as diabetic foot ulcers, with a success rate of 70 to 80 percent for radiation injuries. states that it has reached. However, it is important that HBOT is administered in an accredited facility under medical supervision to avoid risks such as ear barotrauma, oxygen toxicity, and fire hazards, and should be used in cases of uncontrolled heart failure or treatment. It should not be used by people with certain health conditions, such as those with Chemotherapy.