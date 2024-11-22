The Fascinating Reason Winter Doesn’t Have to Feel So Grim

Nov. 22, 2024 – On Dec. 9, 1965, a TV holiday special called A Charlie Brown Christmas made its debut on CBS and introduced the world to a mental health topic that rarely if ever got discussed between therapists and their patients.

“I think there must be something wrong with me, Linus,” Charlie admitted to his friend. “Christmas is coming, but I’m not happy. I don’t feel the way I’m supposed to feel.”

It wasn’t just holiday blues that were giving Charlie Brown a sense of vague melancholy. The animated kid may have had what we now describe as seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, a form of clinical depression that usually strikes during the darker, colder winter months. At least 11 million people in the U. S. alone struggle with SAD, though the actual number could be far higher because it’s so infrequently diagnosed or treated.

A compelling study published earlier this year in the journal Perspectives on Psychological Science was described by one of its co-authors as a “call to arms,” encouraging professional peers to dig deeper into the influence of seasons on human psychology. The study cast a broad net across research over the last few decades to find out “what’s out there, and what do we actually know,” said the co-author, Michael Varnum, PhD, an associate professor of psychology at the relatively warm and sunny Arizona State University. “We found some stuff that was really surprising.”