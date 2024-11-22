



Health officials confirmed Friday that a child in California has contracted bird flu. This is the first reported case of a minor in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released test results and said the child's symptoms were mild and he was treated with antiviral drugs and is recovering. State officials said the child attends day care and lives in Alameda County, which includes Oakland and surrounding areas, but provided no other details. The infections bring the total number of avian influenza cases reported in the United States this year to 55, including 29 in California, according to the CDC. Most were farm workers People with mild symptoms who tested positive. The only exception was an adult in Missouri who did not work on a farm and had no known contact with infected animals. How the person was infected remains a mystery — health officials said There was no evidence that the infection spread between humans. Teens in British Columbia also recently Hospitalized with bird flusaid a Canadian official. H5N1 avian influenza outbreak spread widely Populations have increased in the United States in recent years among wild birds, domestic fowl, and many other animals. It began spreading to dairy cows in the United States in March. California has become the epicenter of the outbreak, with 402 infected herds detected since August. This represents 65% of the herd of 616 animals in 15 states with confirmed cases of the virus. Officials said they were investigating how the child became infected. California health officials previously said in a statement that they were investigating “possible contact with wild birds.” There is no evidence that avian influenza can be transmitted from children to other people. People in the child's household reported similar symptoms, but test results came back negative for bird flu. Health officials noted that the child and her family also tested positive for other common respiratory viruses. ___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Education Media Group. AP is solely responsible for all content.

