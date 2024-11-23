Research reveals how cells repair damaged DNA





New research by the Kind group at the Habrecht Institute has shed light on how cells repair damaged DNA. For the first time, the researchers mapped the activity of repair proteins in individual human cells. The study shows how these proteins work together in so-called “hubs” to repair DNA damage. This knowledge provides opportunities to improve cancer treatments and other treatments where DNA repair is essential. The researchers presented their findings as follows. nature communications November 21st. DNA is the molecule that carries our genetic information. It can be damaged not only by normal cellular processes but also by external factors such as ultraviolet light and chemicals. Such damage can lead to DNA strand breaks. If DNA damage is not repaired properly, mutations can occur and diseases such as cancer can occur. Cells use repair systems to repair this damage, and special proteins locate and bind to the damaged area. Zoom in on individual cells The body has a variety of mechanisms to repair DNA, and the process differs from cell to cell. This makes it important to study DNA repair in individual cells. Finding breaks in DNA is a big challenge. It is not known exactly where the damage occurred or why some areas are difficult to repair. Our approach allowed us to answer these questions. ”

Kim De Luca, first author The researchers used advanced techniques to map where repair proteins bind to DNA. “Previous studies looked at average images of multiple cells,” De Luca explains. “By studying individual cells, we have discovered unique and sometimes unusual ways to repair DNA damage.” “DNA Repair Cafe” The results of this study also revealed that DNA can be repaired through cooperation between repair proteins. These proteins are organized into “hubs” where multiple damaged DNA regions converge. These hubs are similar to “repair cafes” where people gather to fix broken things. “Such a central location makes the process more efficient,” says De Luca. “A hub can have up to six different breaks, which are repaired in a coordinated way.” Aiming for more effective treatment The results of this study may contribute to better treatments for diseases that involve DNA damage, such as cancer and genetic disorders. By better understanding how cells repair DNA breaks, researchers can target specific DNA repair mechanisms. “With precise knowledge of DNA repair, we can design new treatments that are more effective and less harmful,” De Luca says. sauce: Reference magazines: De Luca, Kuala Lumpur Others. (2024). Genome-wide profiling of DNA repair proteins in single cells. nature communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-024-54159-4.

