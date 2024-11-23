CDC confirms H5N1 infection in California child with details of Hawaii test results





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced today that a recent suspected case in California involving a child with no known contact with infected animals has tested positive for H5N1 avian influenza. Also, California announced Another case of H5 infection in a dairy farm worker was also confirmed. The new development brings the total number of human cases of H5 avian influenza in the state to 29. National total From the beginning of this year to 55 years old. California confirms first infection in U.S. child CDC statement It noted that this confirmation was the first pediatric H5 infection in the United States and reiterated much of what the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) said in its initial report. announcement Incident on November 19th. The child's infection was detected through California's influenza surveillance system, and the level of viral material in the sample was low. A follow-up test a few days later was negative for avian influenza but positive for other common respiratory viruses. The child has recovered and all family members tested negative for H5 avian influenza, but tested positive for the same common respiratory virus as the child. Contact tracing continues and there are no signs of human-to-human transmission. The investigation into the child's H5N1 infection is still ongoing, the CDC said. Hawaiian poultry virus genotype is A3 Other H5N1 developments include Hawaii State Department of Health According to yesterday's announcement, tests of people who had contact with the infected herd all came back negative, even those with high-risk exposures. Of the 54 potentially infected people, 34 were offered free tests due to unprotected exposure to sick ducks and geese that were part of a backyard flock. Of these, 29 consented to testing, and 13 of them had at least one respiratory virus symptom. All those at highest risk, including those who had long-term contact with obviously sick birds, agreed to be tested. Two of those who had symptoms tested positive for the cold virus. Investigations are ongoing into people who were exposed to flocks of birds at pet fairs. At least four people were tested, all with negative results. Genetic sequencing of the virus from sick birds revealed the A3 genotype. This genotype was first identified in wild birds in Alaska in 2022. This genotype is different from the genotype that infected dairy cows in the United States and the genotype that infected a critically ill teenager in British Columbia. . “It is unclear whether genotype A3 can infect humans or other mammals,” the official said. Top 400 outbreaks on California dairy farms On the animal health front, the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed four additional outbreaks in the United States. dairy cowall from California. The latest confirmations bring the total in California to 402 and the national total to 616 in 15 states. The group reported no new confirmations in poultry flocks. California is grappling with multiple outbreaks at commercial poultry farms as Western states continue to report sporadic outbreaks. Several Midwestern states are also reporting new outbreak activity this week.

