President Trump nominates Marty McCulley, who opposed mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, as FDA commissioner

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Dr. Marty McCulley takes over as head of Food and Drug Administration on Friday, elects opposing surgeons and writers Mandatory vaccination and other public health measures during the period. coronavirus Pandemic.

McCurry, a professor at Johns Hopkins University, is the latest in a string of Trump candidates to declare that the U.S. health care system is “broken” and in need of reform.

File: Dr. Marty McCurry speaks during a screening of the HBO documentary film “Bleedout” in New York City on December 12, 2018. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for HBO



In his books and articles, McCurry has criticized the overprescription of drugs, the use of pesticides in food, and the undue influence of drug and insurance companies over doctors and government regulators.

“I think, 'As a medical generation, we've made some mistakes and done things that have resulted in a loss of public trust, and if you're a medical generation, be open and honest about your problems. I'm part of a generation that says, 'We need to fix it.' said He said this in a 2012 interview on CBS Morning.

President Trump announced the nomination in a statement Friday night, saying McCulley would “restore the FDA to the gold standard of scientific research and improve the bureaucratic efforts at the FDA to ensure Americans have access to the treatments and treatments they deserve.” It will eliminate the hassle.” McCurry must be confirmed by the Republican-led Senate.

Headquartered in the Maryland suburbs outside Washington, FDA's 18,000 employees are responsible for the safety and effectiveness of prescription drugs, vaccines, and medical devices, as well as other consumer products, including food, cosmetics, and e-cigarette products. I am in charge of Together, these products account for an estimated 20% of annual U.S. consumer spending, or $2.6 trillion.

McCurry gained attention on Fox News and other conservative media outlets during the COVID-19 pandemic for his contrarian views. McCurry questioned the need for masks, and while he was not opposed to COVID-19 vaccines, he had concerns about vaccinating young children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that COVID-19 vaccinations prevented more than 686,000 American deaths in 2020 and 2021 alone. Children had much lower rates of hospitalization and death from the virus, but medical societies, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, concluded that vaccination significantly reduced severe disease in that age group.

McCurry, who trained as a surgeon and oncologist, is part of a vocal group of doctors calling for more emphasis on herd immunity, the idea that mass infections quickly lead to population-level protection, to stop the virus. It was.

February 2021 Wall Street Journal articlehe wrote, “By April, the coronavirus will be all but gone and Americans will be able to return to normal life.” That summer, the Delta variant of the virus rampaged through the United States, followed by Omicron in the winter, killing hundreds of thousands more.

If Mr. McCurry is confirmed as an anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. It has also been confirmed that President Trump will nominate him to oversee the Department of Health and Human Services, which includes the FDA, and Mr. McCulley will likely report directly to Mr. Kennedy. While McCurry doesn't share Kennedy's distrustful views on vaccines, he has a similar mistrust of the pharmaceutical industry.

McCurry lamented that drug companies have used misleading data to encourage doctors to prescribe OxyContin and other opioids as low-risk, non-addictive painkillers. Its sale has been allowed under an FDA-approved label since the 1990s, which suggested the drug was safe for common ailments such as back pain.

In recent years, the FDA has come under fire for approving drugs for Alzheimer's disease, ALS and other diseases based on incomplete data that failed to show meaningful benefits for patients.

Increased scrutiny of drug safety and efficacy would be a major reversal for the FDA, which has focused for decades on speeding drug approvals. This trend is fueled by industry lobbying and fees paid by drug companies to help the FDA hire additional examiners.

President Kennedy has proposed canceling these payments, which would require billions of dollars in new funding from the federal budget.

Similar obstacles are likely to be encountered with other administrative priorities. For example, President Kennedy wants to ban drug companies from advertising on television, a multibillion-dollar market that supports many television and cable networks. Experts say the Supreme Court and other conservative justices are likely to overturn such a ban, citing First Amendment protections for commercial speech.

McCurry will also take over many of the agency's ongoing projects initiated by outgoing Commissioner Robert Calif, including the reorganization of the FDA's food division and plans to regulate artificial intelligence in medical technology.

If other controversial initiatives take place under the Trump administration, career staffers may simply postpone their work until a new administration takes office.

“The bureaucracy can wait for anyone to come out, and I think that's a common attitude,” said Wayne Pines, who served as an FDA official under both Republican and Democratic administrations.