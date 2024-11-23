New oral peptide therapy offers hope for chronic abdominal pain





A research team at the University of Vienna led by medicinal chemist Markus Muttenthaler has developed a new class of oral peptide therapeutic leads for the treatment of chronic diseases. abdominal pain. This breakthrough innovation provides a safe, non-opioid treatment for conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), which affect millions of people around the world. We provide solutions. The research results were recently published in the international edition of a prestigious journal. applied chemistry. An innovative approach to pain management Current medications used to treat chronic abdominal pain often rely on opioids. However, opioids can cause serious side effects such as addiction, nausea, and constipation. Furthermore, they affect the central nervous system and often cause fatigue and drowsiness, impairing the quality of life of affected people. The risk of addiction is particularly problematic and contributes to the ongoing global opioid crisis. Therefore, alternatives that minimize these risks are urgently needed. This new therapeutic approach targets oxytocin receptors in the intestine. Oxytocin is commonly known as the “love hormone” because of its role in social bonding. Less well known is that oxytocin may also affect pain perception. When the peptide hormone oxytocin binds to these receptors, it triggers signals that reduce pain signals in the gut. The advantage of this approach is that its effects are gastrointestinal-specific, resulting in a low risk of side effects due to non-systemic, gastrointestinal-limited effects. Oxytocin itself cannot be taken orally because it is rapidly broken down in the gastrointestinal tract. However, Professor Muttenthaler's team has succeeded in creating an oxytocin compound that is completely stable in the intestine, yet can potently and selectively activate oxytocin receptors. This means that these newly developed oxytocin-like peptides can be taken orally, making treatment convenient for patients. This approach is particularly innovative because most peptide drugs (insulin, GLP1 analogs, etc.) are rapidly degraded in the intestine and therefore need to be injected. Our study highlights the therapeutic potential of gut-specific peptides and provides a new and safe alternative to existing painkillers, especially for people suffering from chronic intestinal diseases and abdominal pain. ”

Markus Muttenthaler, medicinal chemist Next steps and future prospects With support from the European Research Council, scientists are now working to translate their findings into practice. The goal is to bring these new peptides to market as effective and safe treatments for chronic abdominal pain. Furthermore, the therapeutic potential of peptides in this area has not yet been fully explored, so the general approach of oral, stable, gut-specific peptide therapeutics could revolutionize the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The team has already patented the drug lead it has developed and is currently actively seeking investors and industrial partners to advance the drug lead into the clinic. sauce: Reference magazines: Kremsmeyer, T. others. (2024). Oxytocin analogs for oral treatment of abdominal pain. Applied Chemistry International Edition. doi.org/10.1002/anie.202415333.

