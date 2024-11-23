US respiratory virus activity remains low ahead of holiday season





The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last week that respiratory virus activity remains low in the U.S., with levels of the novel coronavirus continuing to decline, but respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity remains particularly high. It was announced that the number of cases is increasing among young children. update today. Earlier this week, the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases The researchers said that while current levels are low, peak respiratory disease activity often occurs between December and February, and they expect levels to rise. “With the holiday season approaching, large gatherings, travel and more time indoors could further increase the spread of the virus. “Fortunately, we have the tools to stay healthy so we can enjoy time with family, friends, and neighbors,” the organization said, adding that health care workers should be vaccinated. He urged patients to get vaccinated and encouraged patients to do the same. Indicators of the new coronavirus remain at a low level despite changes in variants Regarding the new coronavirus infection, the number of emergency department visits, which are considered an early indicator, remains at minimal levels and is on the decline. The number of deaths also remains at a low level. Preliminary data The report shows that 250 people died in the week ending November 9th. CDC's wastewater tracking It also shows that while SARS-CoV-2 detections remain at low levels, they are highest in the Midwest, followed by the West. monitoring from Wastewater SCANthe National Wastewater Monitoring System, based at Stanford University in partnership with Emory University, also shows low-level detections, with no upward or downward trend over the past three weeks. The same is true for other viruses the group is tracking, including influenza A, influenza B, RSV, human metapneumovirus, and enterovirus D68. Latest Update variant proportionsthe CDC said KP.3.1.1 variant levels have further decreased from 52% to 44% over the past two weeks. Meanwhile, the proportion of XEC mutant viruses increased from 26% to 38%. What about whooping cough or walking pneumonia? Meanwhile, other respiratory pathogens, such as whooping cough, are also on the rise, returning to pre-pandemic levels this year. among them Latest updates Yesterday, the CDC announced that preliminary data shows six times more cases will be reported in 2024 than during the same period in 2023. However mycoplasma pneumonia Infection (“There is no “walking pneumonia”)'Because this is a nationally notifiable condition, the CDC reported There has been an increase in activity, especially among young children, which differs from the usual pattern of greatest burden seen in older children and adolescents, the report said. Emergency department visits for walking pneumonia rose steadily over the summer, peaking in August for children ages 2 to 4 and children ages 5 to 17, according to CDC data. CDC tracking pneumococcus Resistance to macrolides shows that levels in the United States are around 10%, which is lower than the 28% seen worldwide. However, within the United States, limited data indicates higher levels of resistance in the South and East, as well as in clusters and outbreak areas that occurred before the coronavirus pandemic.

