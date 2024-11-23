How are new technologies transforming cancer treatment in India?





Cancer treatment in India It has long been a major challenge due to its inherent complexity and high cost. For many years, this disease was perceived as a disease that only the wealthy could treat. However, the landscape of cancer treatment in India is rapidly changing, with advances in technology and personalized medicine transforming traditional cancer treatments. From proton therapy CAR-T cell therapy advances in diagnosis, improvements in life and treatment methods. Today, cancer treatment is undergoing a paradigm shift.

progress of radiation oncology: Radiation oncology has transformed cancer management over the past decade and has become essential to improving patient outcomes and quality of life. Techniques such as stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT/SRT) allow for precise targeting of tumors with high doses, reducing the need for multiple sessions and sparing healthy tissue. SBRT has achieved remarkable success in treating early-stage lung cancer with minimal impact on surrounding organs, apart from other tumors. CyberKnife takes this accuracy even further with real-time robot tracking. This is especially useful in areas of movement such as the liver and lungs, ensuring that the radiation only reaches the tumor. Image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT) further increases precision by using detailed image processing to improve targeting in complex cases such as head and neck cancers where nearby organs are sensitive. Internal treatments such as brachytherapy have also evolved significantly and are now highly targeted for cancers such as cervical and prostate cancer by placing radiation sources directly within or next to the tumor. We offer a focused approach. Finally, proton therapy, which is ideal for sensitive areas such as the brain and spine, focuses radiation precisely to the tumor, reducing risk to nearby tissues. These developments have made radiation oncology a cornerstone of cancer management, making it possible to improve survival rates and minimize side effects for patients around the world.

Breakthroughs in diagnosis: Liquid biopsy has emerged as a minimally invasive alternative to traditional solid biopsies. While biopsies are often invasive and painful, liquid biopsies are done with blood tests that can detect cancer by evaluating the tumor material in the blood. This diagnostic technique is gaining popularity due to its efficiency and accuracy in reaching difficult tumor sites. These tests will not only help with primary and secondary diagnosis, but will also allow for real-time testing of changes in DNA profiling. The accuracy of such treatment helps doctors detect it early and recommend treatments that are more accurate and have better results.

Remote surgery: It has evolved into cutting-edge robotics incorporating cutting-edge telecommunications, currently banishing geography and fundamentally changing the landscape of cancer treatment. The ability to command control of endoscopic cameras and surgical instruments using improved communication technology will help ensure that surgery can continue under the supervision of the on-site surgical team. This increases the precision of complex surgeries and reduces the risk of complications compared to when the surgeon is sitting in the operating room. High-resolution 3D cameras and robotic arms improve access to hard-to-reach areas, reduce surgical errors, and reduce damage to surrounding tissue.

CAR-T cell therapy: Immunotherapy has brought new horizons to cancer treatment by harnessing the human immune system to fight and destroy cancer cells. For example, India has recently gained significant momentum in CAR T-cell therapy, an immunotherapy. The country witnessed the approval of the first homegrown CAR T-cell therapy as well as the first CAR T-cell therapy to be used in clinical settings across the country. These represent important milestones achieved in the field of cancer immunotherapy in India.

Artificial intelligence: AI's role in reducing barriers

Artificial intelligence is rapidly gaining popularity in improving access to cancer treatment. AI is beginning to support healthcare organizations with early cancer detection by processing large amounts of data with unprecedented speed and accuracy. It is also being used to streamline hospital workflows, enabling better appointment management and patient consultation, especially when healthcare infrastructure is under great pressure. In line with this, AI increases efficiency, allowing healthcare professionals to spend more time with patients. In the future, it will play a major role in addressing interobserver discrepancies in radiology and pathology.

The future of cancer treatment in India

The future of cancer treatment in India is promising. It is important that the quality of care improves by having more doctors trained in advanced oncology techniques and increasing the use of artificial intelligence in treatment protocols. However, addressing the growing burden of cancer requires a multipronged strategy that includes government investment in infrastructure, increased insurance coverage, and widespread public education campaigns.

Dr. Sudhir Kumar Rawal, Medical Director and Head of Genitourinary Oncology, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Center (RGCIRC)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/health-fitness/health-news/how-are-new-technologies-transforming-cancer-care-in-india/articleshow/115594255.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos