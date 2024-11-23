Health
How weight affects health
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Colorado and the District of Columbia have lower obesity rates than other U.S. states and territories.
Specifically, more than one in five adults in Colorado (24.9%) and Washington, DC (23.5%) report being obese.
The CDC reported that more than 1 in 3 adults (35%) in 23 states are considered obese.
In 1990, none of the 45 states surveyed had an obesity rate of 15% or higher.
Obesity is not a matter of appearance
Alison Goodman, M.D., a pediatrician and senior medical officer in the CDC's Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity, says that excess fat cells can affect “metabolic health,” the ability to regulate organs. Therefore, obesity is often a cause for concern, he said. all over the body.
“Over time, people who gain excess weight can dysregulate[metabolic health]and not function as well,” Goodman says. “That's when you see people develop conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and other chronic diseases. But that's not the case for everyone.”
“We're not concerned about size or appearance,” she added. “This is about what's going on underground.”
These conditions include type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, decreased quality of life, gallbladder disease, and osteoarthritis.
There are also some lesser-known effects of obesity, including an increased risk of developing 13 types of cancer, sleep apnea and breathing problems, chronic body pain and mental illness.
A 2023 study by the University of Colorado Boulder found that about 1 in 6 deaths in the United States can be attributed to excess weight or obesity.
Excess weight is initially determined by body mass index (BMI), which Goodman says is common because it quickly establishes a starting point at no cost.
However, she said BMI has drawbacks, such as not being able to differentiate between fat, muscle and bone mass. Therefore, two people of the same weight and height will have the same BMI, even if one person has significantly more body fat and less muscle than the other.
“The BMI is really the entry point to see what we're thinking in the first place,” Goodman said. “From there, we need to more fully investigate a person's metabolic risk factors, such as blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar levels.”
Goodman says the most reliable way to determine how your weight affects your health is to talk to your health care provider.
Weigh the west slope
According to the Mesa County Community Health Needs Assessment, the frequency of obese and overweight youth (ages 14-17) has decreased over the past two years, from more than 12% in 2020 to 8% in 2023.
However, for adults in Mesa County, the Community Health Needs Assessment reported an approximately 3% increase in obesity between 2020 and 2022. The combined prevalence of obese and overweight adults in Mesa County increased by 9% between 2019 and 2022.
Part of the reason is that less than 45% of Mesa County high school students (compared to 49% statewide) complete at least one hour of physical activity five days a week, according to a Community Health Needs Assessment.
“Physical activity, combined with a healthy diet, reduces weight gain and lowers the risk of developing many chronic diseases,” says the Community Health Needs Assessment.
The Community Health Needs Assessment also reported that approximately 82% of adults in Mesa County participate in physical activity (about 1% less than Colorado adults overall), but that participation varies by income level .
Specifically, physical activity is reported by only 73% of adults with household incomes less than $50,000. Meanwhile, nearly 91% of high-income adults reported physical activity.
The number of Mesa County adults who eat fruits and vegetables once a day (64% and 83%) is more than double the number of Mesa County high school students (31.5% and 36.8%).
Daily fruit and vegetable consumption among youth in Mesa County was also lower than in the rest of the state, at less than 2 percent.
prevention, treatment
According to Goodman, small, achievable goals and lifestyle changes are the most effective approaches to weight loss because they reduce the chance of failure or giving up, but long-term changes that make it easier to stay healthy It also leads to changes in behavior. Weight.
One example Goodman gave is replacing soda with flavored or sparkling water.
Still, Goodman said there are some additional factors and weight loss methods people should consider.
“Everyone always goes back to nutrition and physical activity, blaming and shaming (those factors),” Goodman said. “[They]don't necessarily realize how the toxic stress and environmental issues in the communities we all live in really impact our weight.”
He says that other than physical activity and nutrition, other potential contributing factors to obesity include sleep, stress and coping, genetics, the environment, chemical exposures, the gut microbiome, and even past antibiotics. It added that this includes the use of
Similarly, in addition to exercise and diet, there are alternative treatments such as medications and surgery.
“…Even if you're doing the right things, it can be very difficult to lose excess weight through nutrition and physical activity alone. It's due to system dysregulation,” Goodman said. “That's completely game-changing, especially if your BMI is very high.”
Readers considering weight loss should consult a health care professional for diagnosis, advice, and treatment plans specific to that person.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kunc.org/news/2024-11-23/what-your-weight-means-for-your-health
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tuscaloosa Tennis Center expansion, Jaycee Park upgrade project officially underway
- Maharashtra Assembly Elections: PM attacks Congress over Waqf, vote bank politics in victory speech
- Erdoan hails ICC's 'courageous' arrest warrants against Israeli leaders
- Hasto thinks Jokowi's vote in Jakarta regional elections means nothing
- The rise of 4B following the re-election of Donald Trump
- The most infamously bad college football team may win its first national title in 63 years
- View from the neighborhood | Upcoming protest in Islamabad and PTI's leadership crisis: What's next?
- Discovery of CaV2.2 channels and opioids
- Yashasvi Jaiswal overtakes Brendon McCullum for this world record | Cricket news
- “Diddy's” lawyers allege that prosecutors edited the video of the attack
- NATO chief, Trump meet in Florida for global security talksExBulletin
- “Only the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar rules this country”: main quotes from PM Modi's victory speech in Maharhstra | News from India