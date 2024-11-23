Discovery of CaV2.2 channels and opioids





Discoveries about voltage-gated calcium channels and opioids could help develop more targeted pain drugs. Opioids are important drugs used to treat pain. However, exactly how they work is still not known. Now, researchers around the world… Linköping University (Sweden) discovered the exact subunit of the calcium channel that responds to opioids. The discovery could help develop more targeted painkillers with fewer side effects. Pain is primarily transmitted through the nervous system as electrical signals. However, between neurons, electrical signals must be converted into biochemical signals. Voltage-gated calcium channels are used for this. When an electrical signal reaches the terminal of a neuron, voltage-gated calcium channels open, allowing calcium influx and triggering neurotransmitter release. This signal is received by the next neuron and converted into electricity. Ca V 2.2 is a specific type of calcium channel located in the presynaptic terminals of sensory neurons that plays an important role in pain signaling and becomes more active in chronic pain. Drugs that target Ca V 2.2 Exists. However, there are also challenges. For example, opioids such as morphine and heroin are types of drugs that target Ca. V 2.2 channels. Opioids use natural mechanisms to reduce Ca capacity. V 2.2 Respond to pain signals. Opioids are effective at relieving pain, but they are also highly addictive. It has been established that opioids cause the release of Ca-coupled G proteins. V 2.2 Create a channel and make it “reluctant” to open. However, the mechanism by which this occurs is unknown. Elucidating the role of TYK2 in Alzheimer's disease tau pathology A role for TYK2 in the development of intracellular tau neurofibrillary tangles associated with neurodegeneration has been discovered. Ca V 2.2 has four voltage sensor domains (VSD): VSD I to IV. These VSDs detect electrical nerve impulses and move to open channels when the voltage is high enough. To investigate how G proteins regulate this process, the researchers used a hybrid electrophysiological and optical approach called voltage-clamp fluorometry, which provides information about voltage-dependent protein conformational changes. was used. They found that individual VSDs responded differently to voltage and protein modulation. In normal pain conditions, activation of VSD-I and VSD-IV resembles the opening of pores, activation of VSD III is hyperpolarizing, and VSD II is unresponsive to changes in voltage. In the presence of the G protein complex Gβγ, which is the result of G protein-coupled receptor signaling at presynaptic terminals, pore opening and VSD I are strongly inhibited, VSD IV is moderately inhibited, and VSD III is inhibited. No. The results of this study suggest that specifically inhibiting VSD I and IV may be a way to regulate Ca. V It's a 2.2 channel so it's a pain. “Our findings point to a very specific part of the large calcium channel that next-generation drugs can target to provide analgesia in a similar way to opioids,” commented corresponding author Antonios Pantasis. did. “Instead of blocking calcium channels completely (a less elegant method), future drugs could be designed to fine-tune calcium channel activity in pain signaling.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.biotechniques.com/neuroscience/pinpointing-pain-researchers-discover-protein-subunits-that-respond-to-opioids/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

