Parkinson's disease drugs disrupt gut microbiota by inducing iron deficiency





In ground-breaking new research carried out within the framework of the FWF-funded cluster of excellence 'The microbiome drives planetary health', scientists from the University of Vienna and colleagues from the University of Southampton, the University of Aalborg and In collaboration with Boston University, we revealed: Widely prescribed Parkinson's disease treatments Entacapon severely destroys the human intestines microbiome By inducing iron deficiency. This research natural microbiology, provides new insights into the often overlooked effects of human drugs on microbial communities that play a critical role in human health. It is well established that antibiotics can significantly disrupt the human gut microbiome, but new research shows that a wide range of drugs in humans, particularly those used to treat neurological diseases, It has been shown that drugs can also have profound effects on the microbial communities that live inside our bodies. Despite their intended therapeutic effects on various organs, these drugs can inadvertently disrupt the balance of gut microorganisms, leading to potential health hazards. To date, most studies investigating these interactions have either involved patient cohort analyzes that are influenced by many confounding factors, or have used isolated gut microbiota analyzes that do not fully capture the complexity of the human microbiome. It depended on the experiment used. A new research design to investigate drug-pest interactions An international team used a new approach to study the effects of two drugs, entacapone and entacapone. loxapinea treatment for schizophrenia – using fecal samples from healthy human donors. They incubated samples with therapeutic concentrations of these drugs and analyzed their effects on microbial communities using advanced molecular and imaging techniques combining heavy water labeling and stimulated Raman spectroscopy (SRS). The research team found that loxapine and even entacapone significantly inhibited many microbiome members. Escherichia coli expanded dramatically in the presence of entacapone. The results were even more striking when examining microbial activity rather than just microbial abundance. The heavy water-SRS method allowed us to observe subtle but important changes in the gut microbiota that are often missed by traditional abundance-based measurements. ”

Fatima Pereira, lead author of the study and former postdoctoral researcher at the University of Vienna Entacapone causes iron deficiency and favors pathogenic microorganisms The researchers hypothesized that entacapone may interfere with the availability of iron in the intestine, an important resource for many microorganisms. Their experiments confirmed that adding iron to fecal samples containing entacapone counteracted the drug's microbiome-altering effects. Further investigation revealed that Escherichia coliIt possessed a highly efficient iron uptake system (enterobactin siderophores) that thrived under these conditions. This system allowed the bacteria to overcome iron deficiency and grow in the presence of the drug. “By showing that entacapone induces iron deficiency, we uncover a new mechanism by which drugs cause iron deficiency. Escherichia coli and other potentially pathogenic microorganisms are well adapted to iron-limiting conditions,” says Michael, Scientific Director of the Cluster of Excellence and Deputy Director of the Center for Microbial and Environmental Systems Sciences (CeMESS) at the University of Vienna. Wagner said. Broader effects on drug-microbiome interactions This finding has broader implications for understanding how other human drugs affect the gut microbiome. Several drugs, including entacapone, contain metal-binding catechol groups, suggesting that this mechanism may be a more common pathway for drug-induced microbiome changes. The findings also provide an opportunity to reduce the side effects of drugs such as entacapone. Ensuring sufficient iron availability to the large intestine may reduce dysbiosis and gastrointestinal problems that often accompany treatment of Parkinson's disease. “The next step is to consider how drug treatments can be modified to better support the gut microbiome,” Wagner said. “We are exploring strategies that selectively deliver iron to the large intestine without interfering with drug absorption in the small intestine, benefiting the microbiome.” sauce: Reference magazines: Pereira FC, others. (2024). Entacapone, a drug used to treat Parkinson's disease, disrupts gut microbiota homeostasis through iron sequestration. natural microbiology. doi.org/10.1038/s41564-024-01853-0.

