Health
Colorado considers rules raising minimum age for imported pets to curb rabies
The Colorado Department of Agriculture is considering new rules that would require rabies vaccinations for puppies, kittens and ferrets imported by pet rescue groups. Several puppies were euthanized earlier this year. During the rabies scare.
As first reported by Denver7. The rule would effectively ban the import of animals under 12 weeks of age, as young animals cannot receive the rabies vaccine.
Organizations licensed under Colorado's Pet Animal Control Facilities Act already prohibit the importation of animals under eight weeks old, and require rabies vaccinations for animals over three months old.
Nick Fisher, director of the USDA's PACFA program, said the rule changes are needed to protect pet owners and their animals from the deadly virus.
“This is obviously a huge issue for consumer protection and a huge issue for public safety,” Fisher said. “What happens if a child dies or someone else dies as a result of our inaction?”
Vaccines and post-exposure treatments are effective in preventing rabies infection in humans and animals, but once symptoms of rabies appear, the disease is almost always fatal. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The symptoms of canine rabies are similar to those of canine distemper virus, so one disease can be diagnosed as the other. To test your dog for rabies, The animal must first be euthanized.
This fact led to the heartbreak of many pet owners, who were among the 11 puppies imported from Texas by Mama's and Mutts Colorado Rescue earlier this year. It was discovered that the dog had rabies.
The remaining 10 dogs were ordered to be euthanized, but only the first 10 were infected, Denver7 reported. Fisher said more than 100 dogs were ultimately exposed and 54 people had to undergo post-exposure treatment, costing some thousands of dollars.
“I think this is the tip of the iceberg,” Fisher said of the incident. “There could potentially be cases of rabies diagnosed as distemper that we don’t know about.”
Suggested additions A Colorado state ordinance requiring rabies vaccines for dogs, cats, and ferrets imported into PACFA-licensed facilities from outside the state is currently being considered by the Department of Agriculture. PACFA Advisory Board.
We also require that all dogs receive at least one vaccine against parvovirus and distemper, and that all cats receive one vaccine against feline viral rhinotracheitis, feline calicivirus, and feline panleukopenia. Also includes requirements. And all ferrets have one vaccine against distemper.
Fisher said if the rule is approved, it would likely be finalized by the fall of 2025 at the earliest. Colorado State Agriculture Commission Following a public comment process currently underway.
