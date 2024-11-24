Researchers develop optical biosensor to rapidly detect monkeypox





Months later, the World Health Organization (WHO) has kept monkeypox at the highest alert level, but new research has found a convenient way to easily detect the monkeypox virus.

“More rapid and cost-effective diagnostic tools are urgently needed to curb the spread of M.P.O.X. and his colleagues have now developed optical biosensor It can quickly detect monkeypox, the virus that causes mpox. “This technology could allow clinicians to diagnose diseases at the point of treatment, rather than waiting for test results,” the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine said in an official statement.

The research results are Biosensors and bioelectronics .

“People with weakened immune systems, such as AIDS patients and infants with underdeveloped immune systems, are especially susceptible to MPOX. Symptoms of MPOX include headache, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, fever, and chills. , is typical of other viral infections. Additionally, mpox skin lesions can resemble those of chickenpox, herpes, or shingles; It is important to establish accurate molecular diagnostic methods to distinguish between these diseases,” said Per, associate project scientist at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and co-principal investigator of the study. Sa Lei said. Monkeypox infection: when to seek medical help Ray spoke about the PCR method, which is widely used to detect mpox virus, and said that PCR is a diagnostic method used to detect mpox clinically. However, PCR requires a dedicated laboratory and trained personnel to perform the assay. As a result, the time to results is extended. Additionally, PCR tests need to be made more affordable for resource-poor regions. How does this optical biosensor work?

A monoclonal antibody against MPXV (monkeypox virus) surface protein was used to capture whole virus particles on the sensor chip. In particular, our digital detection technology can identify viruses without any pre-processing steps. The captured mAb-MPXV nanoparticles were detected using a novel interferometry-based optical sensor PD-IRIS (Pixel Diversity Interferometric Reflectance Imaging Sensor). The digital detection platform detected MPXV with a limit of detection (LOD) of 200 PFU/mL within 20 min in real time. Additionally, we demonstrated that the sensitivity of our system is superior to the ELISA assay, which is the gold standard for laboratory-based antigen testing, explained the study's co-principal investigators.

In this study, the researchers used a digital detection platform called the Pixel Diversity Interferometric Reflectance Imaging Sensor (PD-IRIS) to detect the virus.

The researchers also analyzed samples of herpes simplex virus and cowpox virus, which have clinical symptoms similar to mpox. The biosensor assay readily distinguishes mpox samples from these other viruses, demonstrating that the specificity of this assay is essential for differentiating mpox from these common viral diseases.

“Within two minutes, you can tell if someone has monkeypox,” Ray said. “It takes about 20 minutes from virus sample collection to real-time data.”

