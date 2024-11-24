Connect with us

Health

U.S. overdose deaths are falling, and experts are hopeful the decline will continue | Health

U.S. overdose deaths are falling, and experts are hopeful the decline will continue | Health

 


NEW YORK – The decline in drug overdose deaths in the United States appears to have continued this year, with experts hopeful of sustained improvement in the country's lingering epidemic.

Preliminary figures show there were around 97,000 overdose deaths in the 12 months to June 30. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data It was released on Wednesday. This is a 14% decrease from an estimated 113,000 in the previous 12 months.

“This is a pretty remarkable and rapid reversal in drug overdose mortality rates,” said Brandon Marshall, a researcher at Brown University who studies overdose trends.

Overdose death rates began to rise steadily in the 1990s due to opioid painkillers, followed by a wave of deaths from other opioids such as heroin and, more recently, illegal fentanyl. Preliminary data showed a small effect decline The tally released Wednesday showed the downward trend continuing.

Of course, there have been moments in the past few years when there have been overdose deaths in the United States. It seems like we've hit a plateau. Or it started to fall, just stand up againMarshall pointed out.

“This looks like something substantial and lasting,” Marshall said. “I think there is real reason for hope here.”

Experts are unsure of the reason for the decline, but point to a combination of possible factors.

One is the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19). During the worst days of the pandemic, addiction treatment was difficult to access, people were socially isolated, and there was no one around to help if they overdosed.

“Drug overdose deaths rose sharply during the pandemic, so it makes sense that they would decline,” said Farida Ahmad of the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

Still, the number of overdose deaths remains far higher than earlier numbers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recent numbers may be the result of years of efforts to increase the availability of drugs to reverse overdoses naloxonesaid Erin Winstanley, a University of Pittsburgh professor who studies drug overdose trends for addiction treatments such as buprenorphine.

Marshall said these efforts will likely be supported by settlements from opioid-related lawsuits brought by state, local and Native American governments against drug companies, wholesalers and pharmacies. Settlement funds are being rolled out in small towns and large cities across the United States, and in some cities started spending money About naloxone and other countermeasures.

Some experts have questions about changes in drug supply. The sedative xylazine is increasingly found in illegally manufactured fentanyl, and experts are accurately classifying it. how it affects Overdose.

Reports of overdose deaths are decreasing in 45 states, according to the latest data from the CDC. The increases occurred in Alaska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

The most dramatic declines were seen in North Carolina and Ohio, but CDC officials expressed alarm. Some jurisdictions have experienced delays in getting death records to federal statisticians, and in North Carolina in particular, understaffing at the state medical examiner's office has slowed death investigations. The CDC made the estimates to try to explain incomplete death records, but declines in some areas may ultimately prove to be less dramatic than initial numbers suggest.

Another limitation of the preliminary data is that it does not detail what is happening in different groups of people. Recent studies point to overdose deaths among Black people and Native Americans. has grown disproportionately.

“We really need more data from the CDC to know whether these declines are being experienced across all racial-ethnic subgroups,” Marshall said.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.cherokeephoenix.org/health/us-overdose-deaths-are-down-giving-experts-hope-for-an-enduring-decline/article_ae454db0-a8fb-11ef-a7ec-ef92e1897bad.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: