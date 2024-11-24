Beat Prediabetes and Diabetes on Vacation





The leaves are falling, the snow is falling, and the air is crisp. The scents of your favorite holiday foods invite you: Pumpkin Pie, Apple Crisp, Mama.'Cookies, green bean casserole, turkey, and of course holiday ham. We associate holiday memories with our favorite foods and spending time with friends and family. But for people with pre-diabetes or diabetes, this time of year can present significant barriers to maintaining health goals and keeping eating patterns and activity on track. Holiday meals tend to be high in sugar and salt, so you may find it difficult to control your diet. Don't worry. We can help. Don't feel like you have to eat the foods you love. How can you achieve your health goals during a food-centric season? 10 tips to stay on track Find support — Team up with friends and family who will support your health journey and hold you accountable to achieving your goals.

Let's have honest conversations — Discuss your goals with family and friends and consider diabetic-friendly dishes you can share at holiday gatherings. Don't be afraid to suggest ways to make your favorite dishes more diabetic-friendly. This may include roasted green beans instead of green bean casserole, which is high in salt and fat. Instead of cinnamon rolls, choose a protein-rich breakfast such as fried eggs with bell peppers, onions, and spinach. Or, instead of pumpkin pie, plain Greek yogurt mixed with pumpkin puree, cinnamon, and a little sweetener (100% maple syrup, honey, or stevia).

Stay consistent — Consistency is key when managing your blood sugar levels and health goals. Don't try to do it "perfectly." Rather, monitor your progress and learn about different triggers and eating patterns. Don't skip meals.

Be flexible — Give yourself permission to eat your favorite snacks in moderation. Choose one essential treat, like a small cookie or a small slice of pumpkin pie with whipped cream. Don't forget to account for carbohydrates in your meal plan.

Become an influencer — Please bring a vegetable relish tray or fresh fruit. Let others see your example and follow your example.

Focus on hydration — Make sure to drink plenty of water. We often think we're hungry when we need to drink more water. Focus on low-calorie drinks like water and soda. Try adding lemon or other fruit as an "infused" water option. Total of hot chocolate, mixed drink, and hot apple cider in extra calories.

Stay active with family and friends — Instead of grazing all day, try to do something active by focusing more time on playing games or talking with your family.

Get outside and move — Schedule activities and travel times. A 15-20 minute brisk walk during the day can help you feel refreshed and manage your blood sugar levels.

Be conscious and conscious about your diet — Pause and assess before each meal, respect your hunger, and avoid mindless snacking between meals. Try these tips accordingly. Eat slowly and chew thoroughly for at least 20 minutes. This habit allows your stomach to send signals to your brain that it's okay and you've had enough. Avoid distractions while eating. Turn off the TV and focus on conversations with family and friends. Stop and ask yourself. "Am I really hungry?" Am I bored? Or am I eating simply because there is food around? " Drink water throughout the day, not just during meals.

Keep a record of your meals — Self-monitoring helps you stay accountable to your goals and learn how you can improve in the future.

