Walking pneumonia is on the rise in Canada, but what about Ontario? –CP24

Doctors and emergency rooms across Canada say they're seeing an unusual increase in cases of walking pneumonia, especially in children, but what about here in Ontario?

Walking pneumonia, officially known as mycoplasma pneumonia, is a milder form of the virus that causes symptoms such as fever and cough. These cases are not reportable and are not monitored by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) or the Public Health Office of Ontario (PHO).

But Dr. Alan Grill, chief of family medicine at Markham-Stauffville Hospital, said he and his colleagues are seeing an increase in cases of walking pneumonia, albeit anecdotally.

“But what's interesting is that the paramedics kind of signaled and said, 'Not only are the cases increasing, but we're actually seeing an increase in cases in children under five.'” Grill explained. “Mycoplasma and pneumonia can infect anyone, usually school-age children over the age of five, but cases were also being identified in younger children.”

Grill said about two weeks ago, in just one week, three children were diagnosed with pneumonia, which was confirmed through chest X-rays.

“Even though there is no formal monitoring program, we hear about it and we see it anecdotally in our office,” Grill said. “We know that other cases like this are widespread.”

But why are infections among young children increasing?

“Early in the pandemic, when we had all the public health restrictions in place, many people weren't exposed to common bacteria and viruses that we see in the community,” Grill said. One example was mycoplasma.

“We have all kinds of people, including young children, who have never been exposed before. So we have a situation right now where mycoplasma is increasing a little bit cyclically, and that's what's happening.”

Tammy DeGiovanni, senior vice president of clinical services and director of nursing at Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO), told CTVNews.ca that several emergency departments across the country are currently experiencing a surge in patients.

Typically, CHEO's emergency department sees about 150 patients a day, but DeGiovanni said that number has nearly doubled in the last week to 200 and 250 patients a day. .

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in October that cases of walking pneumonia, especially among young children, have increased over the past six months.

Michael Garron Hospital and Toronto Sick Children's Hospital did not release numbers, but both confirmed to CTV News Toronto in an email that they have seen or are aware of an increase in pneumonia cases this season. . This is an increase compared to the same period last year. PHO said in a statement that it is carrying out some mycoplasma pneumonia tests in the province, but could not provide details at this time.

What symptoms should I watch out for?

Mr Grill said parents with children who show respiratory symptoms such as cough, fever or runny nose can take their children to their GP.

Grill says if your child has a fever that lasts for more than five days, it should be diagnosed because it could be a sign of a bacterial infection. Symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, and loss of appetite.

How does pneumonia spread?

Grill said mycoplasma spreads easily because it can be transmitted through respiratory droplets, such as when someone coughs or sneezes.

“If you're in a crowded place, it's easy to pick it up,” Grill said. “So a crowded space can be any place where there are a lot of people, such as a home, school, daycare center, etc.”

To prevent the spread of infection, Grill said people should wash their hands, especially before eating, cough or sneeze into their sleeves, and stay home if they're sick.

“Give yourself some time. After 24 hours after the fever goes down, you'll start to feel better and you can usually get back on track at that point,” Grill said.

GPs are also urging parents to ensure they are up to date with publicly funded vaccines, including the flu shot.

“If you can do something to prevent viral illnesses in the first place, it can actually protect you and also reduce your risk of getting bacterial infections like mycoplasma pneumonia,” Grill said.

With files from Christl Dabu and The Canadian Press on CTVNews.ca