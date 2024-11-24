Will COVID-19 be an antidote to cancer? New study offers surprising insights | Health

4 years ago COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) We fought the world and shut it down. It claimed so many lives and left a lasting mark on global medicine. However, new research suggests there may be some positive aspects to COVID-19. The study says COVID-19 could serve as an antidote to rapidly proliferating cancer cells and help shrink them. (Pixabay)

According to the new study, According to a research team led by Justin Stebbing of Anglia Ruskin University, COVID-19 may indeed have huge potential benefits. Can fight different deadly diseases – cancer. The study says COVID-19 could serve as an antidote to rapidly proliferating cancer cells and help shrink them.

Research results:

The study focused on the role that certain white blood cells, known as monocytes, play in the body's defense against diseases and viruses. In cancer patients, monocytes are sometimes hijacked by tumor cells and converted into cancer-friendly cells that protect the tumor from the body's immune system.

But in severe coronavirus infections, the body produces a special type of monocyte that has anti-cancer properties. These monocytes were developed specifically to target the COVID-19 virus, but they can also help fight cancer. Also read | 1 in 20 people suffer from long-term effects of Covid-19: study

To understand this, the study was conducted on mice with stage 4 cancers of various types, including melanoma, lung cancer, breast cancer, and colon cancer. They then gave the mice a drug that mimics the immune system's response to severe coronavirus infections. Unlike normal monocytes, these monocytes retained cancer-fighting properties and targeted tumors directly. The results were remarkable, as monocytes began shrinking tumors in all types of cancer.

The body's immune system produces monocytes in response to severe CPVID-19 infection, which can fight cancer cells. (Shutterstock)

What does it mean for cancer treatment?

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your physician with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.