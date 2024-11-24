Bird flu virus raises concerns of mutation in mammals in Quebec





Article content Infection of mammals with avian influenza viruses has raised concerns, with mammalian cell replication making the virus more pathogenic to humans. A recent study of increased mortality in the St. Lawrence River seal population in 2022 highlighted this risk. From April 1 to September 30, 2022, 209 seal deaths or illnesses were reported in the St. Lawrence River Estuary and Bay. The increase in summer mortality for harbor and gray seals was almost four times higher than historical data. In some samples, the H5N1 strain of avian influenza was identified as the cause of death.

Article content Findings published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate that the presence of large numbers of H5N1-infected bird carcasses at the seal landing site most likely contributed to the spread of infection to pinnipeds. Suggests. However, current data are insufficient to determine whether seal-to-seal transmission has occurred. “In the outbreak identified in harbor seals in 2022, there appears to be no evidence of virus transmission specifically from seal to seal,” explained study co-author Stefan Rea. “What we can infer is that the disease was so acute and death was so rapid that the animals didn't have very long to excrete the virus.” However, the current H5N1 strain is causing “very significant” mortality in pinnipeds, particularly South American sea lions. “We're talking about thousands of animals dying, which suggests that in these cases there was sea lion-to-sea lion transmission. And in these sea lion herds, the sea lion “The closer contact between them may have facilitated direct transmission between these species,” Rea said.

Article content His research highlights the fact that marine mammals can act as carriers of H5N1 avian influenza viruses, increasing the risk of mutations leading to infection of new mammalian hosts. Therefore, surveillance of this virus in wild marine mammal populations is essential to assess the public health risks associated with this novel pathogen-host relationship, the CDC report states. In Quebec, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recently conducted two investigations related to avian influenza in poultry. Infections were detected on November 17th and 18th at two poultry farms in Montérégie. In Canada, the first human infection of H5N1 avian influenza was confirmed in British Columbia last week. No need to panic, experts say Two experts say there is no need to panic even if the virus does infect humans, as the number of infected people is very small. “Human cases have already been reported,” said Lehr, who is also a professor at the University of Montreal's Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. “These are fairly limited cases in terms of numbers, which suggests that this virus is not well adapted to humans.

Article content “What you need to understand about influenza viruses is that they undergo recombination, or mutation, between viruses. Therefore, they can change over time. “This is a Eurasian strain, which is different from the Asian strain that has caused multiple human infections. This strain appears to be much less likely to be transmitted between humans than the Asian strain,” he explained. did. More concerning, Lehr said, is the fact that the virus can mutate and we don't know how future generations of the virus will adapt. “Public health is always a little concerned when this avian virus starts infecting mammals, such as seals, because it shows that there are certain adaptations in mammalian cells. Since we are mammals, we can ask ourselves, “Are we next?” ” Brian Ward, professor of medicine at McGill University and co-director of the MUHC Vaccine Center, is also moderately concerned. “I'm concerned, but the level is low,” he said. “In recent years, cases have occurred in elephant seals, domestic animals, and domestic birds. However, in wild birds, especially seabirds, geese, and ducks, these viruses have been actively circulating for decades. Currently, multiple branches are spreading. “There is a history of herds and mutations that make it easier to infect mammals,” Ward said. So far, there have been no cases of human-to-human transmission. “There are no major signs that the situation is going to change quickly,” Ward said. “Infection of birds is primarily via feces, so feces contain the virus. There are birds around the seals. Aerosols are formed in these environments. Even without a body, seals can still get sick due to the strength of the aerosol,” Ward said. Rea and Ward agree that the next pandemic could be avian influenza. But they don't think we need to worry too much. “There is no panic at the moment, but we need to take advantage of this moment while the virus has our attention. We need to be better prepared when one emerges, or another virus like SARS-CoV-2 emerges. The next pandemic is inevitable, so we need to be prepared for it.” he said. Recommendations from the editorial department Here's what you need to know about avian influenza in Quebec Quebec authorities are closely monitoring bird flu in the U.S.

