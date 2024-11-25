Report finds DC ranks 4th in lung cancer screening





A recent report by the American Lung Association found that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Washington, D.C., and across the country. However, the American Lung Association “Current status of lung cancer” report Positive trends were also identified. “We're doing pretty well right now in terms of the district and lung cancer,” said Dr. Bobby Mahajan, American Lung Association volunteer representative. “We're really No. 4 in the country in terms of identifying lung cancer screening areas and testing people early.” The State of Lung Cancer report also shows a 26% improvement in survival rates over the past five years. Among its important discoveries. However, the current survival rate is 28.4%. The district also ranks ninth in the nation for new cases of lung cancer. “We're identifying lung cancer early and are getting to the point where we can actually successfully reduce the number of new lung cancers,” Mahajan said. Mr Mahajan said this shows the impact of laws and interventions to reduce smoking in public places and the number of locations where lung cancer testing is available. The report also examined health insurance coverage requirements and identified gaps in access to advanced diagnostic tools such as biomarker tests. Tests that analyze a tumor's DNA to help determine treatment are not consistently covered by insurance. The association called on DC to implement policies to increase this testing with comprehensive coverage requirements. “If we can catch lung cancer in its earliest stages, the five-year survival rate is nearly 92%, which means it can be cured. , early survival rates will improve and, honestly, lung cancer-related deaths will continue to decline dramatically,” Mahajan said. The report also considered medical disparities. It turns out that black people in Washington, D.C., are more likely to be diagnosed than white people. However, it was also found that only 17% of black people choose surgery, compared to 21% of white people. “We need to be able to provide better basic health care to people who have problems related to menthol cigarettes.” It was a great success,” Mahajan said. “Also, these need to be diagnosed early because, unfortunately, Black people tend to have lower rates of preventive treatment.” Sign up to get the latest news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox here. © 2024 WTOP.Unauthorized reproduction prohibited. This website is not directed to users within the European Economic Area.

