Avian influenza virus detected in raw milk sold in California





Bird flu has been detected in samples of raw milk sold in California, prompting urgent action. … [+] Reminiscence. getty The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has detected an avian influenza or “bird flu” virus. Raw dairy products sample. The product, which was being sold in retail stores at the time of testing, has now been recalled by the manufacturer after the state of California requested that it be discontinued. The affected product is cream-top whole raw milk manufactured and packaged by Raw Farm, LLC of Fresno County with lot code 2024110. The best purchase date for this batch is November 27, 2024, so consumers may still be able to get it at home. Currently, no illnesses have been reported from this batch of milk, but it may take several days after exposure to develop avian influenza. According to world health organizationMost people develop symptoms within two to five days, but symptoms can take up to 17 days to develop. According to the CDC: Bird flu symptoms Respiratory symptoms may include fever, fever or chills, red or irritated eyes, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headache, and fatigue. Photos of affected brands of raw milk sold in California. CDPH < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Customers should not consume products matching the above description and should return the products to the store or dispose of them. CDPH is also in the process of notifying retailers of infected products and telling them to remove them from shelves. CDPH subsequently visited both locations of the company's farms and found no further evidence of avian influenza. CDPH will continue to test the farm's milk twice a week. CDPH emphasizes that there is no risk of ingestion. pasteurized milk Milk is heated to a temperature that inactivates bacteria and viruses. However, because raw milk does not go through this process, bacteria and viruses in the milk can be passed on to consumers. public health department too As a CDC They have been warning for years about the dangers of consuming raw milk, which has been linked to outbreaks of microorganisms such as Listeria, E. coli, Campylobacter and Salmonella. California has outbreaks of avian influenza in both dairy herds and poultry farms. 400 dairy herds Affected as of November 22nd. The state also recorded 29 human cases, most of them in close contact with infected livestock. Probably the number of infected people underreporting And so far little is known about the severity of the disease in humans. Just two days ago, the CDC confirmed the incident H5N1 avian influenza infection in a California child with no known contact with livestock.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/victoriaforster/2024/11/24/bird-flu-virus-identified-in-raw-milk-sold-in-california/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos