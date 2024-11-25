Understanding the whooping cough surge in 2024





Cases of pertussis soared across Australia in 2024, reaching a nine-year high. Professor Nathan Bartlett, from the Infection Research Program at Newcastle University and HMRI, said the spike was likely linked to disruptions in transmission during the coronavirus lockdown. “These numbers are not unusual,” Professor Bartlett said. “Many respiratory pathogens are making a comeback, including bacteria such as: Bordetella pertussis (whooping cough) and mycoplasma pneumonia. During COVID-19, children were not attending school and had limited interaction with other children, so many who would have been infected avoided these infections. . “These pathogens are now circulating among children, infecting them again and infecting many adults as well,” Professor Bartlett said. Whooping cough is part of Australians' routine immunization schedule and is given as the DPT vaccine (diphtheria, pertussis, also known as pertussis and tetanus) at 2, 4, 6 and 18 months of age, and added at 12 to 13 years of age. will be inoculated. Vaccination will be strengthened for pregnant women between 22 and 26 weeks pregnant and for people at high risk of infection (such as early childhood care workers). Professor Bartlett said: 'Forget the pertussis vaccination as it is not a set and does not provide lifelong immunity. Booster shots are free for pregnant women and vulnerable people, but you can get a small fee from your GP or clinic. Booster immunizations are available for a fee. Adults should consider these vaccinations, especially if they are at increased risk of infection.” “One of the worst things about whooping cough is that it can last for months, uncontrollably. The disease's name comes from when you gasp for air after a severe coughing fit. It originates from the unique “whooshing” sound it produces. This high-pitched noise is particularly common in children and is a hallmark of the disease,” says Professor Bartlett. “It will take many years for regional levels of respiratory disease to stabilize. We will continue to see waves and spikes of viral and bacterial pathogens,” Professor Bartlett said. It will take some time for things to return to equilibrium, as things are being reset after . What is pertussis? Whooping cough, also known as whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by bacteria. Bordetella pertussis. At first, the following symptoms appear similar to a cold: Symptoms worsen after 1 to 2 weeks, leading to severe coughing attacks that can lead to vomiting and broken ribs. Such coughs are often accompanied by a characteristic “whooshing” sound. This condition can last for weeks or even months and is especially dangerous for infants younger than 6 months. How to protect yourself and your family Immunity: infants and children: 5-dose vaccination schedule for 2 years, 4 years, 6 years, 18 months, and 4 years. youth: Booster for ages 11-13. adult: Booster shot every 10 years. pregnant woman: Boosters are given during each pregnancy between 20 and 32 weeks of pregnancy. Precautions: get vaccinated: Vaccination is the best defense to reduce serious effects and prevent the spread of the disease. Stay informed if you're pregnant: Pregnant women and their parents are especially encouraged to get vaccinated to protect their newborns. hygiene habits: Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and wash your hands frequently. avoid exposure: To minimize the spread of infection, keep children and people with respiratory symptoms at home. See the NSW Department of Health Pertussis Fact Sheet.

