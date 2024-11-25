

The Helen Clark Foundation report suggests:

Introducing a tax on sugar in food to bring levels down.

Eliminate sugary drinks from schools.

Enable hospitals to provide healthy meals.

Adopt new technologies and treatments for the prevention and treatment of obesity.

Obesity is now the second leading risk factor for death and disability in New Zealand after smoking, the report says.

Obesity is now the second leading risk factor for death and disability in New Zealand after smoking, the report says.

The report said more than one in three New Zealand adults were obese, the third highest rate in the OECD, while one in eight children were obese.

The numbers for Māori and Pasifika people were significantly worse.

It called for a tax to encourage reducing the amount of sugar in food, removing sugary drinks from schools and ensuring healthy food provision in hospitals.

Health Coalition Aotearoa co-chair Boyd Swinburne said the government needed to act and the levy was the obvious choice.

“So this is nothing new or radical as it is technically easy to implement and about half the world is subject to sugary drinks tax.

“And it's been proven to have a very quick impact on dental health in particular,” he said.

Dr Rob Beaglehole from the New Zealand Dental Association agreed, saying sugary drinks were the biggest source of sugar in young people's diets.

“That's no surprise. We know clear evidence that taxes and levies work, and we know that junk food advertising and bans work.

“It makes no sense for schools to sell diseases to children in the form of sugary drinks.”

Mr Beaglehole said Aotearoa's tooth decay rates were shocking.

“Last year, the number one reason children were admitted to New Zealand hospitals was to have one or more rotten teeth removed under general anesthesia. I had to sleep.”

Health Minister Dr. Shane Letty did not respond to requests for an interview.

He said in a statement that he remains focused on tackling non-communicable diseases.

“I am very focused on accelerating the fight against five non-communicable diseases: diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease and poor mental health.

“I have made these conditions a priority in the Government's health policy statement released this year. Together, these conditions account for around 80 per cent of non-communicable disease deaths in New Zealand and Obesity is the cause of considerable health loss experienced by humans.

“Improved prevention of these noncommunicable diseases is achieved by addressing five modifiable risk factors: alcohol, tobacco, malnutrition, physical inactivity, and harmful social and environmental factors.



“We know there is still much work to do to address these root causes, but we are committed to funding continuous glucose monitors, insulin pumps, and insulin pump supplies for people with type 1 diabetes starting in one year. We are very pleased to see Pharmac's decision to offer “October.

“This is great news for the diabetes community and is expected to reduce diabetes-related suffering, reduce hospitalizations and complications, and significantly improve the mental health and quality of life of our community.” said the statement.

Deputy Health Minister Matt Doocy said in a statement that the government is actively seeking advice on what actions the government can take to improve nutrition in New Zealand.

“In my role as Deputy Minister of Health leading the nutrition delegation, I am actively seeking advice on what action the Government can take to improve nutrition in New Zealand.

“The government is funding the Heart Foundation of New Zealand to work with food companies to reduce sugar and salt in their products. Health New Zealand is also providing green prescriptions for people who want to be more active. The most common reason is to support weight management,” according to a statement from Doocy's office.

But Boyd Swinburne wanted to act now.

“Politicians have been too timid to shy away from the potential backlash from industry.

“If we're going to do something positive about food and childhood obesity in this country, unfortunately we're going to have to confront the food industry and get tough on it for the sake of our children,” Mr Swinburne said. .

Murray Bruges, co-author of the report, said the levy had worked in other countries, such as the UK.

“These policies have proven effective in comparable countries in reducing obesity, increasing workforce productivity, and reducing strain on public health budgets.

“Despite the enormous damage caused by unhealthy food environments in New Zealand, we actually have a great opportunity to improve the situation.”

He said implementing the recommendations would ease the strain on public health budgets.

“We spend about $2 billion annually on treating obesity-related diseases, which is about 8 percent of our total health care budget.

“If we can save even some of that, that means we have a lot more money in our health budget for other priorities, like elective surgeries, for example.”

The City of Bruges said that without action, the problem will only get worse and the same failed policies of the past will be repeated.

