Health
Bird flu detected in batch of raw milk sold in California
top line
California health officials announced that the avian influenza virus was detected in batches of raw milk sold at retail stores in the state, prompting a voluntary recall. Authorities have once again warned of the risks of consuming unpasteurized milk. This has become a habit of social media influencers and some social media influencers. Contains right-wing figures Robert F. Kennedy Jr.was promoted.
important facts
California Department of Public Health said The virus was detected in a batch of Cream Top whole-grain raw milk sold by Fresno-based dairy farm Raw Farm, which issued a voluntary recall at the request of the state.
The virus was detected in samples tested by the Santa Clara Public Health Laboratory, which collects and tests raw milk from retail store shelves as part of a “second wave of consumer protection efforts,” the statement said.
So far, no illnesses have been reported associated with the affected raw milk lots.
The agency urged people not to consume any affected milk and return any leftover product, while retailers were notified to remove affected batches from shelves.
The California Department of Food and Agriculture has been testing raw milk weekly in bulk tanks since avian influenza was detected in dairy cows in the state, but will now test for avian influenza twice a week at raw farm locations. It is said that the plan is to start the 2018 season. Said.
What are the risks of drinking raw milk?
In a notice, the state health department highlighted the risks associated with consuming raw milk (milk that has not been pasteurized to kill bacteria and viruses). The agency said outbreaks of “Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, toxin-producing E. coli, Brucella, Campylobacter and many other bacteria” have been linked to the consumption of raw dairy products. The agency noted that pasteurized milk and dairy products are safe to consume. What is pasteurization? easy process It involves “heating milk to a sufficient temperature for a certain period of time'' to kill dangerous pathogens.
Main background
Some famous online influencers – Joe Rogan— and those on the right have encouraged the consumption of raw milk by: dubious claims About its health benefits. Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has also emerged as a prominent supporter of unpasteurized dairy products, stating himself: I only drink raw milk. in Post to X President Kennedy last month threatened to fire FDA officials for waging a “war on public health.” Among his list of grievances was the authorities' “active suppression” of things like raw milk.
big number
55. According to CDC data, this is the total number of H5 avian influenza cases in people across the United States. However, no cases of human-to-human transmission have been reported so far.
Sources
