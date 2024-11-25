We breathe 9,000 liters of air a day. not enough in delhi

As October approaches November, Delhi finds itself enveloped in a thick blanket of smog. A combination of stubble burning in neighboring states, local vehicular exhaust fumes and reduced wind speeds has suffocated the capital.

This annual crisis has disrupted daily life, forced residents to stay indoors and prompted health advisories.

While several studies have warned of worsening health effects from air pollution, which causes an increase in respiratory and heart diseases, researchers are now finding that this thick smog, which we normally absorb while breathing, has It warns about the fundamental effects of nutrients (nutrients).

Fresh air as a source of nutrition

We usually associate nutrition with what we eat, but there is growing evidence that the air we breathe also plays a role.

recent Advances in Nutrition research papers introduced the concept of “air nutrients”, which are nutrients absorbed through the lungs and nasal passages. These include essential elements such as iodine, zinc, manganese, and even some vitamins.

Breathing is a continuous process, and the average person breathes in about 9,000 liters of air every day, or about 438 million liters over a lifetime. This continuous exposure allows our bodies to absorb trace amounts of beneficial compounds present in the air.

We usually associate nutrition with what we eat, but there is growing evidence that the air we breathe also plays a role. (Photo provided by: Associated Press)

The authors of the study, Stephen R. Robinson, research professor of psychology at RMIT University, and Flavia Fayet-Moore, part-time lecturer in the School of Environment and Life Sciences at Newcastle University, told The Conversation that the study in coastal areas revealed that: is written in. Children who live near seaweed-rich areas with high levels of iodine in the air are less likely to have iodine deficiency than children living inland.

This highlights how you can supplement your dietary intake by breathing nutrient-rich air.

How do aeronutrients work?

The digestive system breaks down nutrients through the presence of enzymes and acids, while the respiratory system absorbs larger molecules directly into the bloodstream.

This rapid absorption explains why inhaled substances, such as certain drugs and harmful pollutants, affect the body so quickly, the study found.

Similarly, beneficial compounds in the air, such as aerosolized vitamins and minerals, can also efficiently enter our systems.

It depicts how fresh air affects the lungs and heart. (Photo: Flavia Fayet Moore, Stephen R. Robinson)

The airways have hair-like structures called cilia that act as entry and exit points for these nutrients.

a Research from 70 years ago Aerosolized vitamin B12 has been shown to be an effective treatment for vitamin B12 deficiency. This finding is particularly beneficial for people at high risk of deficiency, such as vegans, the elderly, diabetics, and people who consume excessive alcohol.

Similarly, manganese and zinc absorbed through the olfactory system support essential bodily functions, but overexposure to these elements can have negative effects.

Air pollution in Delhi: a nutritional disaster

In cities like Delhi, pollution levels frequently reach dangerous levels, dramatically changing the composition of the air we breathe.

Instead of air nutrients, the air is saturated with harmful particulate matter, toxins, and heavy metals. These pollutants not only displace beneficial compounds, but they can also damage the respiratory system and reduce the ability to absorb nutrients that may be present.

For example, high levels of airborne manganese, often found in industrial pollution, can cause a buildup of toxic substances in the brain, as seen in industrial accidents such as welding.

In cities like Delhi, pollution levels frequently reach dangerous levels, dramatically changing the composition of the air we breathe. (Photo: Generative AI by Vani Gupta)

In Delhi's polluted air, beneficial air nutrients such as iodine and vitamin C are likely to be outweighed by harmful substances, potentially depriving residents of the supplemental nutrients they would get from clean air. there is.

A recent Lancet study suggests that iodine deficiency remains a significant public health problem in India. Although fortified salt has reduced the number of infections, the potential role of inhaled iodine in maintaining levels remains largely unknown in Japan.

In fact, lack of exposure to clean air worsens deficiencies in other nutrients, such as vitamin D. Vitamin D requires sunlight for synthesis and is difficult to obtain in smog-filled environments.

call to action

Chronic exposure to contaminated air can have cascading effects on public health.

Researchers Robinson and Faye-Moore highlighted the concept of air nutrients, which breaks new ground in understanding how the environment affects health.

Further research is needed to identify and quantify these nutrients, but the implications are clear. Clean air is not just a luxury, it's a nutritional necessity.

As Delhi fights pollution, solutions must extend beyond reducing harmful emissions to maintaining healthy air quality.

Experts said initiatives such as increasing green space, promoting urban forests and reducing vehicle traffic are steps in the right direction.