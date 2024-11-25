Health
We breathe 9,000 liters of air a day. not enough in delhi
As October approaches November, Delhi finds itself enveloped in a thick blanket of smog. A combination of stubble burning in neighboring states, local vehicular exhaust fumes and reduced wind speeds has suffocated the capital.
This annual crisis has disrupted daily life, forced residents to stay indoors and prompted health advisories.
While several studies have warned of worsening health effects from air pollution, which causes an increase in respiratory and heart diseases, researchers are now finding that this thick smog, which we normally absorb while breathing, has It warns about the fundamental effects of nutrients (nutrients).
Fresh air as a source of nutrition
We usually associate nutrition with what we eat, but there is growing evidence that the air we breathe also plays a role.
recent Advances in Nutrition research papers introduced the concept of “air nutrients”, which are nutrients absorbed through the lungs and nasal passages. These include essential elements such as iodine, zinc, manganese, and even some vitamins.
Breathing is a continuous process, and the average person breathes in about 9,000 liters of air every day, or about 438 million liters over a lifetime. This continuous exposure allows our bodies to absorb trace amounts of beneficial compounds present in the air.
The authors of the study, Stephen R. Robinson, research professor of psychology at RMIT University, and Flavia Fayet-Moore, part-time lecturer in the School of Environment and Life Sciences at Newcastle University, told The Conversation that the study in coastal areas revealed that: is written in. Children who live near seaweed-rich areas with high levels of iodine in the air are less likely to have iodine deficiency than children living inland.
This highlights how you can supplement your dietary intake by breathing nutrient-rich air.
How do aeronutrients work?
The digestive system breaks down nutrients through the presence of enzymes and acids, while the respiratory system absorbs larger molecules directly into the bloodstream.
This rapid absorption explains why inhaled substances, such as certain drugs and harmful pollutants, affect the body so quickly, the study found.
Similarly, beneficial compounds in the air, such as aerosolized vitamins and minerals, can also efficiently enter our systems.
The airways have hair-like structures called cilia that act as entry and exit points for these nutrients.
a Research from 70 years ago Aerosolized vitamin B12 has been shown to be an effective treatment for vitamin B12 deficiency. This finding is particularly beneficial for people at high risk of deficiency, such as vegans, the elderly, diabetics, and people who consume excessive alcohol.
Similarly, manganese and zinc absorbed through the olfactory system support essential bodily functions, but overexposure to these elements can have negative effects.
Air pollution in Delhi: a nutritional disaster
In cities like Delhi, pollution levels frequently reach dangerous levels, dramatically changing the composition of the air we breathe.
Instead of air nutrients, the air is saturated with harmful particulate matter, toxins, and heavy metals. These pollutants not only displace beneficial compounds, but they can also damage the respiratory system and reduce the ability to absorb nutrients that may be present.
For example, high levels of airborne manganese, often found in industrial pollution, can cause a buildup of toxic substances in the brain, as seen in industrial accidents such as welding.
In Delhi's polluted air, beneficial air nutrients such as iodine and vitamin C are likely to be outweighed by harmful substances, potentially depriving residents of the supplemental nutrients they would get from clean air. there is.
A recent Lancet study suggests that iodine deficiency remains a significant public health problem in India. Although fortified salt has reduced the number of infections, the potential role of inhaled iodine in maintaining levels remains largely unknown in Japan.
In fact, lack of exposure to clean air worsens deficiencies in other nutrients, such as vitamin D. Vitamin D requires sunlight for synthesis and is difficult to obtain in smog-filled environments.
call to action
Chronic exposure to contaminated air can have cascading effects on public health.
Researchers Robinson and Faye-Moore highlighted the concept of air nutrients, which breaks new ground in understanding how the environment affects health.
Further research is needed to identify and quantify these nutrients, but the implications are clear. Clean air is not just a luxury, it's a nutritional necessity.
As Delhi fights pollution, solutions must extend beyond reducing harmful emissions to maintaining healthy air quality.
Experts said initiatives such as increasing green space, promoting urban forests and reducing vehicle traffic are steps in the right direction.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/health/story/we-breathe-9000-litres-of-air-a-day-why-its-not-enough-in-delhi-2639608-2024-11-25
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- College football rankings were thrown into disarray after the Week 13 upsets
- Officials monitor avian influenza in mammals in Canada's Arctic
- Calls for US to do more as anti-Semitic acts soar in Europe: 'extremely painful'
- From hockey to dating, 19-year-old Sidney Crosby brings it all to the table
- Winter Parliament – PM Modi's 'hooliganism' against opposition ahead of winter session of Parliament
- A number of NU Kiai meet Jokowi in Solo, this is what was discussed
- Poor preparedness leaves community at the mercy of Storm Burt | uk weather
- Vives and Maxted win NCAA doubles championship
- Fareed Zakaria: For DOGE? Eventually the GOP will test its spending promises
- Should you sing in the cinema? #Moana2 #AuliiCravalho #DwayneJohnson #BBCNews
- Bangladesh reviews power deals, including Adani, amid US corruption allegations
- Four CAA football teams receive NCAA FCS Playoff berths for the second straight season